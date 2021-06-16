McFarland softball knocked out of playoffs with loss to Monroe

McFarland softball saw its season come to a close with a 13-7 loss to Monroe on Monday, June 14.
The Cheesemakers grabbed an early 1-0 lead after the first inning. The Spartans responded in the second inning with a run. However, Monroe added three runs in the bottom of the second and five in the third, to push its lead to 9-1.
The Spartans did not quit, responding with a six-run fourth inning to close the gap to 9-7. Monroe increased their lead in the bottom of the frame with four runs, holding on for the 13-7 victory.
Brynne Bieri pitched a complete game for the Spartans, striking out three. Hannah Hall had two RBIs in the Spartan loss.
McFarland’s season ends with a record of 7-14.