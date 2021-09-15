Fitchburg man arrested in McFarland with stolen firearm

McFarland police arrested a 26-year-old Fitchburg man Sept. 3 after he allegedly stole a firearm.
According to a media release from McFarland police, the arrest began when a McFarland officer conducted a traffic stop on Highway 51 near Voges Road at approximately 1:55 a.m.
The driver of the vehicle, who was later identified through fingerprints as Donald Alford-Lofton, provided the officer with a false name and false identification. The release said it was then discovered that Alford-Lofton had an outstanding parole warrant for his arrest.
McFarland PD confirmed in the release that officers used a Dane County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit to indicate a positive alert for drugs in the vehicle. Following a formal search of the car, officers located a loaded firearm, magazines and drug paraphernalia. The firearm was allegedly stolen from the city of Madison.
Alford-Lofton was then booked into the Dane County Jail on the following tentative charges:
- Carrying a Concealed Weapon
- Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)
- Obstructing an Officer
- Parole Warrant
Pursuant to the directive of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, as found in Supreme Court Rule20:3.6, Trial Publicity, you are advised that a charge is merely an accusation, and that the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.