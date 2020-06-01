The Food Cart Frenzy sponsored by the McFarland Lions and Lioness Clubs for June 17 and July 1 have been canceled due to the phase one reopening restrictions in place for outdoor gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers are hopeful they will be able to hold the event July 15 if the county have advanced to phase two that has a 100-person limit for outdoor gatherings.
The events have been held several times each summer the past couple years at Arnold Larson Park.
