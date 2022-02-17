Feb. 17 Local Government Meetings Madeline Westberg Madeline Westberg Author email Feb 17, 2022 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save City of MononaZoning Board: Feb. 17, 5:45 p.m., City Hall/VirtualFinance Committee: Feb. 21, 6 p.m., Monona Library/VirtualCity Council: Feb. 21, 7 p.m., Monona Library/VirtualPublic Safety Committee and traffic listening session: Feb. 23, 6 p.m., City Hall/VirtualVillage of McFarlandSenior Outreach Committee: Feb. 17, 8:30 a.m., Municipal Center/VirtualPlan Commission: Feb. 21, 7 p.m., Municipal Center/VirtualCommunications Committee: Feb. 22, 6 p.m., Municipal Center/VirtualFinance Committee: Feb. 23, 6:30 p.m., Municipal Center/VirtualParks and Recreation Committee: Feb. 24, 6:30 p.m., Municipal Center/VirtualVillage Board: Feb. 28, 7 p.m., Municipal Center/VirtualVillage of Cottage GrovePlan Commission: Feb. 16, 6:30 p.m., virtualLibrary Board: Feb. 16Deer-Grove EMS Commission: Feb. 17, 6:30 p.m., Emergency Services Building/VirtualVillage Board: Feb. 21, 6:30 p.m., virtualHousing Task Force: Feb. 22, 7 p.m., virtualDEI Committee: Feb. 23, 5:30 p.m., virtualParks and Recreation Committee: Feb. 24, 6 p.m., virtualTown of Cottage GrovePublic hearing: Feb. 21, 7 p.m., Town Hall/VirtualTown Board: Feb. 21, 7 p.m., Town Hall/VirtualPlan Commission: Feb. 23, 7 p.m., Town Hall/VirtualJoint Fire Committee: Feb. 28, 6:30 p.m., Emergency Services Building/VirtualMcFarland School DistrictSchool Board: Feb. 21, 7 p.m., virtualMonona Grove School DistrictSchool Board: Feb. 23, 7 p.m., District Office/Virtual Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Madeline Westberg Author email Follow Madeline Westberg Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you