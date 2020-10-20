On a warm Sunday afternoon in September, six young musicians were taking feedback from a conductor with the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras.
For over an hour, they worked through individual parts and played together, the kind of student-teacher interaction that isn’t new for WYSO, founded in Madison in 1966. Its home for generations has been the Humanities building on the UW-Madison campus.
But the rehearsal venue, at McFarland High School, was new. And that the group was outside, under a large tent in the school parking lot, was an additional pivot due to COVID-19.
In a decision that WYSO Music Director & Youth Orchestra Conductor Kyle Knox called “very exciting,” the organization chose McFarland High School’s new 800-seat performing arts center as its home starting this fall.
The performing arts center was completed in late 2019. From state-of-the art acoustics to plentiful rehearsal and storage spaces, to being a school environment that young performers would immediately feel comfortable in, it seemed a perfect fit, “just a really good combination of qualities,” Knox said.
“We had started discussing where our next home might be, and McFarland’s superintendent reached out to us and said ‘let’s talk,’” Executive Director Bridget Fraser recalls.
“The school district was anxious to have their beautiful new performing arts center be a hub of activity, and we both thought there would be a good synergy with their school music program, and that the community would really embrace WYSO being here,” Fraser continued. “(Superintendent Andrew) Briddell came to speak with WYSO board on a couple of different occasions, and ultimately the board voted to approve the move.”
Then, COVID-19 necessitated some shifts.
After a flurry of late-summer virtual meetings with its more than 350 youth and their parents, WYSO began woodwind and brass ensemble rehearsals in September under the tents in the high school parking lot.
The weather has mostly cooperated, with some recent cancellations due to high wind.
Safeguards have included splitting participants into cohorts of no more than 15 performers each, spacing chairs apart under the tents, requiring split masks while playing and full masks during breaks, and mandating instrument bags and bell covers.
“Ultimately, the model that we landed on were these 15-person cohorts,” Knox said. “A really critical component of this is keeping the groups small and keeping them from overlapping.”
Strings and percussion have not yet met in-person; hopes that that might happen indoors beginning in November are on hold for now.
WYSO’s participants range in age from 8 to 18 and play at a wide range of skills levels. In a normal year, it has three full orchestras, two string orchestras, a chamber music program, the WYSO Music Makers Program and a variety of ensembles. It puts on three major concerts a year and its groups tour the state. Every-other year its youth orchestra tours internationally.
This year, the focus has been on chamber music and small ensembles, rather than full orchestras. Touring is on hold, as are live performances. In late October, small-group performances will be recorded for families to watch at home.
Briddell said the McFarland School District is committed to offering the WYSO experience to young musicians who travel to weekend rehearsals from across the state.
“The McFarland School District is extremely proud to partner with WYSO. While COVID-19 has disrupted everyone’s best laid plans, in all manner of areas, I am thrilled to welcome WYSO to McFarland and build on our community’s rich history in the performing arts,” Briddell said in an email.
The conclusion of the outdoor fall season isn’t the end for this year’s program. Over the winter, even if indoor rehearsals can’t happen, virtual master classes will go on, Knox said.
“In a normal year, we would have a roster of guest artists,” who would give live master classes while touring through Madison, he said.
In the “paradigm shift,” that is COVID-19, “there are some upsides and one of the big ones,” is that virtual master classes can be taught by a broader than typical array of guest artists from across the world, Knox said.
In a virtual master class, he noted, internet delays make it unfeasible to have youth play together. Instead, he said, a handful of youth will be chosen to submit performance videos for guest artists to critique.
Fraser said the outdoor fall program was based on “a really deeply held belief that in-person was better for these kids than virtual.”
“We really felt like we had to try to do everything in our power, that met the public health guidelines, to bring the kids back together in-person. That experience was so much more valuable for them. It was worth the effort that this was going to take to pull off,” Fraser said.
Knox said the pandemic threatened to strip young performers of “an essential learning experience… central to their psychological development at this age.”
Only a small subset of WYSO’s youngest members have been meeting all-virtually this fall, Knox noted.
Middle and high-school-aged musicians can practice on their own and be technically proficient but performing with others is a skill that must be honed in-person, Knox said.
“If a person practiced eight hours a day, they would get pretty good. But if you put them in an ensemble, they wouldn’t have the skills to make music with others,” Knox said. “The work you do at home is only half of it; the other half is being with other people, and the social and intellectual development that comes with working with a conductor. You need to be with other people to learn those things.”
Fraser said the WYSO staff and board weren’t initially sure if families would support meeting in-person.
But “the numbers came in really strong; we are slightly down from last year,” Fraser said. “That is still 375 families that wanted to do this, and the overwhelming majority of those auditioned and were accepted and ended up joining us.”
Fraser and Knox said they are looking forward to soon being inside the new performing arts center, and to settling in in McFarland.
“I am very much looking forward to getting to know everyone, to becoming part of the fabric of the McFarland community,” Fraser said. “I think it’s going to be a wonderful partnership.”
Knox said he too, is anticipating the future. So far, Knox said, the McFarland schools “have been wonderful partners and hosts.”
