Three McFarland girls tennis players compete at sectionals

Three Spartans competed at the Waunakee Tennis Sectional on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
At No. 1 singles, Laura Maudlin lost her opening match (6-0, 6-0) to Zaya Iderzul of Badger. Anita Liu lost (2-6, 6-1, 6-3) in her first match to Tinker Trent of Badger at No. 2 singles. Sarah Kopp fell (6-1, 6-0) to Lauren Haase of Badger and to Bridget Reilly (6-2, 6-2) of Janesville Craig in the third-place game.
Team scores: Badger 47, Janesville Craig 27, Watertown 26, Elkhorn 24, Burlington 18, McFarland 17, Sun Prairie 15, DeForest 12, Oregon 12, Madison La Follette 9, Stoughton 8, Janesville Parker 2.
Stoughton Sub-sectional
McFarland placed first at the Stoughton Sub-sectional on Tuesday, Oct. 5, tying with Watertown at 16 points.
Three Spartans advanced to sectionals with Laura Maudlin defeating Joanna Wells of DeForest (6-3, 6-1) at No. 1 singles. Anita Liu won (6-2, 6-1) against Sarah Holzi of Fort Atkinson/Cambridge and defeated Elena Behdad (6-3, 6-4) of Oregon at No. 2 singles. Sarah Kopp earned victories against Lauren Model of Stoughton (6-4, 6-2) and Alexis Shemanek (6-4, 6-0) of Sun Prairie at No. 3 singles.
Kylie Meinholdt won (6-1, 6-1) against Carley O’Connor of DeForest before losing (7-5, 6-2) to Anna Martin of Oregon. At No. 1 doubles, Lexi Kohn and Sadie Bartzen lost their opening match (6-4, 6-2) to Ella Wirtz and Stephanie Lo of Oregon.
Sadie Witt and Linnea Sandine defeated (6-2, 6-4) Esperanza Jimenez and Leyna Hegge, but lost to Ellee Bierman and Ashley Hegarty (7-6 (3), 6-3) of DeForest at No. 2 singles. At No. 3 doubles, Bailee Judd and Emily Roe earned a (6-2, 6-2) victory over Kylie Gruennert and Lupe Begovatz of Fort Atkinson/Cambridge before losing (6-1, 6-2) to Lily Gifford and Sophie Mattke of Watertown High.
Team scores: McFarland 16, Watertown 16, DeForest 12, Oregon 10, Sun Prairie 10, Madison La Follette 6, Stoughton 6, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge 0.