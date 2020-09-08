Madison International Speedway will host its first-ever “Ring of Fire Quarter Mile Mania” Friday Sept. 11 with time trials set to begin at 6 p.m. and racing at 7:30 p.m.
All races will be contested on the track’s quarter mile oval also known as the Ring of Fire.
The season-ending event will feature the Midwest Dash Series, Bandits, 6shooters, Legends, Bandoleros and the Run What Ya Brung class. Each division will compete in heat races leading up to a feature event.
The Midwest Dash Series will have a feature race contested at 30 laps, Bandits and Legends will run 25-lap features, 6shooters will run an 18-lap main event and the Bandoleros’ feature race will run 15 laps.
The Run What Ya Brung race will be a 30-lap contest featuring a variety of race vehicles with eight cylinders. Spectators will be able to drive into the race track in their vehicles for hilltop viewing of the action.
The cost is $15 per person in each vehicle. Children under 11 are free.
Fans may leave their vehicles to visit the rest room or concessions, but otherwise, are asked to stay adjacent to their vehicles to avoid spread of the COVID-19 virus.
For more information, visit misracing.com or call 608-835-9700.
