Monona sixth-grader Mike Braun was an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks when the team won its only NBA championship in 1971. But he might have had just as much fun listening to tape recorded broadcasts by the team’s play-by-play announcer, Eddie Doucette.
“I loved to relive the game, especially when the Bucks were down 12 points and came back to win it,” said Braun, now a 61-year-old resident of Oshkosh. “I studied, practiced and rehearsed Eddie Doucette. I just loved his style.”
Doucette eventually came up with a dictionary of his favorite terms, so listeners could understand what was happening on the basketball court.
For example, dissecting the cyclops meant to bring the ball across the center circle. and coffin corner left was the deep corner on the left side. If an opponent attempted a shot in the foul lane and it was blocked by Bucks center Lew Alcindor (later Kareem Abdul-Jabbar), Doucette would refer to that as the boulevard of broken dreams.
“My biggest advocates at that time were the young people, because I was talking in a language not a lot of people understood,” Doucette said. “School teachers were calling me asking me what the kids were talking about and they couldn’t understand that.”
Doucette was the Bucks play-by-play announcer for 16 years and quickly became a legend in Wisconsin. His enthusiasm for basketball attracted fans from all over Wisconsin and neighboring states such as Iowa, Illinois and Michigan. His methods would later be adopted by other broadcasters, not just in basketball, but other sports.
“I’m a young guy, full of energy, I got a whole lot of zip-a-dee-do-dah going on,” said Doucette. “I had the opportunity to work for people who said, ‘We like the enthusiasm. We like the creativity.’ We were creating a brand that was one of the biggest things going in the Midwest.”
Getting the team going
Doucette began with the Bucks before it had a name, before it was still questionable if Milwaukee would be able to get an NBA franchise. He said his broadcasting philosophy was influenced by what he was hearing from Milwaukeeans in 1969, a year before the Brewers opened shop and the Green Bay Packers were transitioning out of the Lombardi era. He built up the excitement of Milwaukee being an NBA city during several speeches he gave on behalf of the team.
“I was the publicity director, ticket director and marketing director of the team before I was the broadcaster,” Doucette said. “That first year, I did all those things and then I ended up doing the games. My feeling was it can’t get any better than this.”
The Bucks entered the NBA for the 1968-69 season and finished with a record of 27-55 and last in the Eastern Conference. Another expansion franchise, the Phoenix Suns, were last in the Western Conference with a 16-66 mark.
With Alcindor projected to be the No. 1 pick in the draft, the Bucks and Suns were involved in a coin toss to determine who would pick the UCLA center, who helped head coach John Wooden win two of his 11 NCAA titles.
The Bucks won the flip and eagerly drafted Alcindor. Doucette said he knew Milwaukee’s fortunes would be on the upswing.
“We knew what we were getting when we drafted Lew Alcindor. We had a chance to be something special,” Doucette said. “It was an incredible feeling. There was a feeling something big was about to happen.”
Milwaukee’s record improved to 56-26 in 1969-70 and the team qualified for the playoffs. But the New York Knicks eliminated Milwaukee and went to win the world championship.
The following season would be different as the Bucks acquired point guard Oscar Robertson from the Cincinnati Royals. Despite an impressive career as a scorer, rebounder and passer, he never came close to winning a title. But his presence made the Bucks into an unbeatable power house in 1970-71 as the team finished 66-16, the league’s best record. Robertson was a key acquisition, but Doucette said other players made significant contributions.
“The silent assassin on that team was Bob Dandridge, who averaged over 18 points a game,” Doucette said. “He was the added ingredient, the X factor. When you put him on there with Jon McGlocklin, and Bob Boozer coming off the bench, this was a symmetrical team that complimented each other.”
Milwaukee’s first postseason opponent was the San Francisco Warriors featuring 6-foot-10 center Nate Thurmond, who had been a tough opponent for Alcindor.
“That was a Herculean challenge. For Lew, Nate Thurmond was the most difficult player to be effective against. He played Alcindor the best of anyone defensively including Wilt (Chamberlain),” Doucette said. “To put the Warriors to sleep as easily as we did was another indication that there were great things around the corner.”
Milwaukee eliminated San Francisco in five games and took on Chamberlain and the Los Angeles Lakers in the conference final. Again, the Bucks needed only five games to win the best-of-seven series, and they advanced to the NBA finals against the Baltimore Bullets, which had just eliminated the Knicks in the Eastern Conference final.
“Baltimore had been pretty well worn by the Knicks in their series,” Doucette said. “We went up there and picked up the scraps.”
Milwaukee swept the series in four games, winning the deciding game in Baltimore 118-106. For Doucette, it was a memorable occasion to announce to the fans in Wisconsin that the Milwaukee Bucks were the world champions.
“For me to reach that moment and build that storyline and take it to that crescendo that I needed to take it, it just came naturally,” said Doucette. “I felt like this was where I was supposed to be. It’s where I wanted to be. I came away from that thinking if I never do anything else but do these games for the Milwaukee Bucks, I will be a happy man for the rest of my life.”
Still loyal to Wisconsin
Doucette would call games for the Milwaukee Bucks through 1984. The team lost in the 1974 NBA finals in seven games to the Boston Celtics. After that, Robertson would retire from basketball and Alcindor would be traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Doucette would go on to broadcast many other sporting events – both locally and nationally – besides basketball. He now lives in California but remains loyal to Wisconsin and the team he saw win it all in 1971. He said he receives daily newspaper clippings about the team and has a good relationship with Bucks front office personnel.
He believes the Bucks are in line to win another NBA championship in 2020 with the talented Giannis Antetokoummpo if the playoffs resume. Milwaukee had a record of 53-12, the best in the NBA, before the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 crisis in March.
With next season marking 50 years since the Bucks won the NBA title, Doucette said it might be fun to come back to Milwaukee and call a game. He will always cherish being a part of the team’s history.
“My creative license was at its zenith in the early days of my career,” Doucette said. “I will always be appreciative to the people who gave me that opportunity and to the people who received me.”
