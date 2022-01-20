Village of McFarland to hold equity listening sessions

The village of McFarland will holding two listening sessions next week focused on equity.
McFarland residents will have the chance to hear about the village's current strengths and weaknesses related to diversity and equity, and give their perspectives, during two community forums. Those forums are set for Monday, Jan. 31 and Tuesday, Feb. 1 from 6-8 p.m.
The Jan. 31 forum will be held virtually over Zoom, due to current COVID-19 conditions, village staff wrote on the village's website. The second forum, on Feb. 1, will be held in-person only at the McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee Street. Participants need only attend one forum.
These two listening sessions are part of ongoing equity work happening at the village level. The village board voted this summer to hire Dr. Rainey Briggs and Percy Brown Jr. to provide the village with equity consulting services until June 2022.
Briggs and Brown have been conducting an audit of the village related to its DEI conditions, studying topics like McFarland policing practices, fire and rescue calls, access to affordable housing in the village, the demographics of home ownership, parks and recreation offerings, local business ownership, academic performance in the school district, discipline records and police intervention in school buildings.
At the beginning of each listening session, Briggs and Brown will present their findings from that audit, sharing what they see are the village's current strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats related to DEI.
Following the presentation, residents will give their feedback.
"Your voice, along with the voices of community members serving on village committees, will be used to engage the Diversity Equity and Inclusion Subcommittee members and other stakeholders," village staff wrote on the village's website. "The input you provide will benefit future DEI initiatives for the future of the McFarland Community."