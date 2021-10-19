Homicide charges filed in fatal town of Dunn crash

On Oct. 15, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office referred a charge of Homicide by Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office for Eric G. Ignarski, age 39, of Fitchburg.
Investigators believe excess speed was the primary cause of the Sept. 11 crash in the town of Dunn that killed Sierra L. Frisch, age 47, of Stoughton.
Because the Dane County Jail lacks medical housing, Ignarski has not been booked into the jail due to the extent of his injuries sustained in the crash.
On Saturday, Sept. 11, at approximately 10:39 p.m., Dane County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with the assistance of officers from McFarland and Stoughton, and fire/ems units from Stoughton and Middleton responded to a multiple vehicle fatal crash on U.S. Highway 51, just north of Lake Kegonsa Road, in the town of Dunn.
A preliminary investigation shows that a 2021 Toyota Camry operated by Ignarski was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 51 in the southbound lane at a high rate of speed.
A 2012 Dodge Durango traveling southbound in the southbound lane was able to swerve into the ditch to avoid the oncoming vehicle. The Camry then continued north in the southbound lanes and struck a 2021 Hyundai Elantra head on, operated by Frisch, causing the Elantra to roll several times before coming to rest on its roof.
A fourth vehicle (2012 Honda Accord) traveling on the roadway was able to avoid the initial crash, but was struck on the windshield by flying debris.
Ignarski was airlifted to UW ER with serious injuries. Frisch was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers and occupants of the two other involved vehicles were uninjured.