STOUGHTON ICEBERGS

Stoughton Icebergs tie Cap City Cougars

Two overtimes could not decide the outcome in the Stoughton Icebergs' match against the Cap City Cougars on Tuesday, Feb. 8, which ended in a 4-4 tie.

After Keegan Sanderfoot of Cap City took a 1-0 lead in the first period, sophomore forward Katelynn Weeks of Parkview tied the game, assisted by sophomore forward Addy Milota of Stoughton and junior forward Laila Howe of Monona Grove.

Junior forward Carley O’Neil of Stoughton gave the Icebergs the lead in the second period, assisted by sophomore forward Morgan Rhyner of Stoughton and senior forward Samantha Nelson of Stoughton. A goal by the Cougars later in the second period tied the game at 2-2.

Howe put the Icebergs up 3-2 with a goal, assisted by Weeks in the third period. Weeks gave the Icebergs a two-goal cushion after scoring on a power play. Cap City would tie the game as Sanderfoot scored twice in a minute, forcing the game into overtime with the score at 4-4.

Although the Icebergs (8-12-1, 6-5-1) outshot the Cougars (12-10-1, 8-3-1) by a margin of 12-6 in the two overtime periods, neither team could score as the game ended in a 4-4 tie. Stoughton junior goalie Jordyn Godfrey of Monona Grove stopped 32 shots as junior goalie Aven Gruner also saw playing time, recording 11 saves.

With the regular season complete, the Icebergs will take on the Rock County Fury (7-13-2, 5-6) in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Mandt Community Center in Stoughton.

Stoughton 4, Cap City 4 2OT

Stoughton 1 1 2 0 0 — 4

Cap City 1 1 2 0 0 — 4

1st period

C- Keegan Sanderfoot, 10:49. S- Katelynn Weeks (Addy Milota, Laila Howe), 13:43.

2nd period

S- Carley O’Neil (Morgan Rhyner, Samantha Nelson), 0:57. C- Brooke Ayers (Emily Anthon), 4:57.

3rd period

S- Laila Howe (Katelynn Weeks), 0:37. S- Katelynn Weeks (PP), 2:35. C- Keegan Sanderfoot (Maddie Tattersall), 10:35. C- Keegan Sanderfoot (Alexa Berg, Rachel Robbins), 11:35.

