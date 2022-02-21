Guenther Switzer qualifies for state after finishing second at sectionals; Monona Grove/McFarland wrestling ninth

For the third-straight year, the Monona Grove/McFarland wrestling program will be sending a wrestler to state.
Senior Guenther Switzer qualified for the WIAA Division 1 State Wrestling Tournament by finishing second at 220 on Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Fort Atkinson Division 1 Sectional.
Switzer scored a pinfall (1:24) over Patrick Jones of Janesville Craig, and scored a 5-3 decision over Ryan Mazer of Mukwonago. Switzer would lose by pinfall (1:56) to Jackson Mankowski of Madison La Follette before winning the second-place match by a 12-3 major decision over Beckett Spilde of Stoughton to qualify for state.
The WIAA Division 1 Wrestling Individual Championship will begin on Thursday, Feb. 24. Switzer will wrestler Jack Schweitzer of Waunakee on Thursday in his opening match.
Junior Jaden Denman finished third at 126, scoring an 11-1 major decision over Owen West of Beloit Memorial. Denman would be pinned (3:07) by Matt Haldiman of Milton before winning the third-place match by a 12-9 decision over Blake Roberts of Mukwonago.
Freshman Joel Karls competed at 132, losing by pinfall (2:43) to Joey Showalter of Elkhorn. Freshman Andrew Maly wrestled at 145, losing by pinfall (0:42) to Royce Nilo of Milton.
Junior Cade Rux competed at 160, losing by pinfall (3:06) to Aiden Worden of Fort Atkinson. Freshman Luke Rux wrestled at 170, getting pinned (1:22) by Alex Jacobi of Mukwonago.
Junior Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre was pinned (4:41) by Kade Desormeau of Milton in the opening match at 182. Freshman Jacob Bonjour was pinned (1:23) by Braden Zoellner of Elkhorn.
Team scores: Mukwonago 186.5, Milton 150, Stoughton 141, Elkhorn 60, Oregon 47.5, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 42, Fort Atkinson 32, Verona 32, Janesville Parker 28, Monona Grove/McFarland 28, Janesville Craig 26, Kettle Moraine 25, Madison La Follette 23, Madison Memorial 13.5, Beloit Memorial 12, Madison West 0.