McFarland volleyball wins UW-Whitewater Invitational

The Spartans walked away as winners from the UW-Whitewater Invitational held on Friday, Aug. 27 and Saturday, Aug. 28.
In straight sets, McFarland defeated Lodi (25-7, 25-12), Randolph (25-11, 25-12) and Westosha Central (25-16, 25-18). The only Spartan loss in pool play came against Notre Dame (21-25, 12-25).
In the challenge pool play, McFarland got revenge against Notre Dame, winning 25-11, and 25-17. In their match against Bay Port, the Spartans won 25-18, 25-20 to earn the way into the championship match.
Against Bloomer, McFarland won the championship decisively in straight sets (25-17, 25-13).
Senior outside hitter Avery Pennekamp led the team with 58 kills. Senior setter Maddy Fortune served 13 aces and had 141 assists in the tournament. Pennekamp and Fortune were selected to the all-tournament team.
Junior middle blocker Gwen Crull led the team on defense with 21 blocks.