The McFarland Music Boosters will be holding a virtual fundraiser on May 22 and 23.
The online auction has something for everyone. Donated auction items include gift baskets, arts and crafts from local artists, a Green Bay Packers autographed football, a two-night stay at a vacation rental in Durand, gift certificates from local businesses and more.
An opportunity to support the McFarland music program with a monetary donation will also be available on the auction site, https://mcfarlandmusicboosters.weebly.com/silent-auction.html
You can visit the McFarland Music Boosters website and click on the Silent Auction tab to browse the latest donations. Winning bidders may pick up their items on Wednesday, May 26 from 4 to 7 p.m.
The mission of the McFarland Music Boosters is to assist and enrich the K-12 music program of the McFarland School System. Proceeds from the auction will go toward purchasing desperately needed tubas for the music department, the group says. The current tubas are over 30 years old.