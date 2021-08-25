McFarland school board members have heard from a consulting firm that could potentially spearhead the district’s search for a new superintendent and strategic planning process.
Representatives from Hazard, Young, Attea Associates (HYA), a Schaumburg, Ill. based education consulting firm, presented to the school board Monday, Aug. 23.
The district has been discussing the need for a new superintendent since its previous superintendent, Andrew Briddell, stepped down in April due to health reasons.
Interim Superintendent Wayne Anderson, who is temporarily filling the position until a more permanent candidate is selected, suggested that the school board also look into a strategic planning process.
Anderson has described a strategic plan as “a one or two-page document that contains three to five goals [for the school district] that are written in clear, concise and most importantly easy to understand language.”
HYA has assisted in more than 1,600 superintendent searches since the firm’s inception in 1987, staff reported at Monday’s school board meeting.
Despite its base in Illinois, HYA has worked with several Wisconsin school districts, including Cambridge, Verona, Whitewater, Fond du Lac, Green Bay and Maple Dale.
If hired, HYA would split the superintendent hiring process into three phases, which could be completed as early as February 2022, if the district were to hire the firm by next month.
HYA staff said the first phase would last from September to November. It would include surveys and focus groups with community stakeholders to develop a leadership profile and position advertisement.
The leadership profile would include characteristics and skills that the McFarland community desires in its new superintendent. In the second phase, HYA would advertise the position and conduct interviews.
Phase three would bring a narrowed down list of candidates to the school board for final review and eventually a final selection.
The firm would keep the applicant names confidential until the candidate pool is narrowed down to five or fewer.
Sarah Neudecker, a search consultant with HYA, said the candidate pool for superintendents in Wisconsin is dwindling.
“The pool is shrinking,” Neudecker said. “It would be fair to say in quantity as well as perhaps, not so much quality, but experience.”
She said many districts will likely be faced with hiring a more inexperienced candidate than a district is used to.
As for strategic planning, Laurie Kimbrel, a chief associate in HYA’s strategic planning collaborative, said the planning process would take place separately from the superintendent search. She described it as “two separate pieces of the same company.”
According to Kimbrel “there could be some overlap” in the processes, but there wouldn’t be any repetition.
Kimbrel said the strategic planning process for a school district normally takes between four and six months, but could be longer. She said it will help the district determine where they are now, where they want to be and how they can get there.
Much like the superintendent process, HYA would split strategic planning into three phases.
Phase one would include interviews, surveys and focus groups with district personnel and the community. The firm would then compile that information into a data report, which would be analyzed in phase two to formulate the strategic plan. Phase three would be the implementation of the plan.
If the district were to hire HYA to spearhead both processes, HYA Search Consultant Sarah Jerome suggested pausing the strategic planning process at phase two, until an official hire is made for superintendent.
She said it will be “critical” to garner the new superintendent’s feedback on the strategic plan before it’s finalized.
“It is critical to have the new superintendent involved in the strategic planning process,” Jerome said. “Coming into an already established strategic plan isn’t going to bring you the talent you want.”
The school board will hold a meeting on Monday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. to hear a similar presentation from the Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB).
In lieu of hiring an outside firm, the board could also choose to conduct both processes on its own, with guidance from Anderson.