The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is urging drivers on the Madison Beltline to slow down as nightly lane closures begin at 6:30 p.m. March 1 between Stoughton Road and Todd Drive.
The nightly lane closures will occur from 6:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weeknights, and various interchange ramps with these limits will also be closed nightly from 6:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Closures are announced via message boards on the ramps.
Additionally, motorists are advised to obey the posted limit of 55 mph, plan ahead for backups and delays and allow extra time to reach their destination. WisDOT said the lane restrictions, ramp closures and work operations are weather dependent and subject to change.
According to WisDOT, work zone safety is one of the the department’s top priorities, as penalties for careless driving are steep.
-In work zones, penalties are doubled. Penalties for speeding may range up to $600. For motorists, a second violation within a year may carry a penalty of up to $1,200.
-Careless drivers may face fines of up to $700 and a possible three and half years in prison if they injure someone in a work zone. The fines for vehicular manslaughter are even higher, as are the prison terms of up to 10 years. These punishments may increase if the driver was intoxicated or a repeat offender.
-It is illegal to talk on a handheld mobile device while driving in a Wisconsin work zone. Drivers caught in violation face fines of up to $40 on the first offense and $100 for subsequent offenses.
WisDOT is also reminding motorists to remember to be patient and pay attention to surroundings as they enter a work zone, offering the following advice:
-Eliminate distractions like eating, drinking, talking on the phone, or using other electronic devices.
-Expect the unexpected. Speed limits may be reduced, traffic lanes may be changed, and people and vehicles may be working on or near the road.
-Give yourself room. Rear-end collisions are the most common work zone crashes, so don’t tailgate.
-Allow about four seconds of braking distance and look for signs. Orange, diamond-shaped signs usually give you ample warning of lane closings, construction areas, and flaggers and other workers ahead.
-Be patient. Observe the signs until you see one that says you’ve left the work zone.
-Plan ahead. Leave early or map out an alternate route. Find the latest road conditions and work zone news at 511 Wisconsin.
-Follow the law. Slow down or move over, if possible, when you see flashing lights.
Construction is to install a “flex lane,” also called part-time shoulder use, to be used for drivers on the Beltline during peak travel times.
