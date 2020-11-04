Just one day after the 2020 presidential election, skies in Dane County were blue; and so were the local maps.
Former vice president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden secured a landslide win over Republican nominee Donald Trump in every precinct of Monona, Cottage Grove, Blooming Grove and McFarland on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
In Monona specifically, Biden defeated Trump by an 81.1% margin (3,682 votes). That margin was slightly lower in McFarland, where Biden received 4,224 votes to Trump’s 1,698 votes for a 71.3% margin of victory.
Splitting Cottage Grove into the Town of Cottage Grove and the Village of Cottage Grove, Biden won both municipalities with 1,645 votes in the town and 2,219 votes in the village. Comparatively, Trump received 1,017 votes in the town and 1,420 in the village. A total of 67.3% of village residents and 62.2% of town residents voted for Biden.
The Town of Blooming Grove saw a 6.7% increase in margin for the democratic candidate in 2020 compared to 2016, with Biden taking 75% of the vote in 2020 (789 votes).
Overall, each community's voters leaned further left this year. Here is how each community voted compared to 2016:
City of Monona – 81.8% Biden, 79.7% Hillary Clinton
Town of Blooming Grove – 75% Biden, 69.3% Clinton
Town of Cottage Grove – 62.2% Biden, 59.8% Clinton
Village of Cottage Grove – 67.3% Biden, 65.2% Clinton
Village of McFarland – 71.3% Biden, 68.1% Clinton
Perhaps even more striking than Biden’s sweep of each community is the sheer number of people who turned out to vote, no matter which candidate they voted for.
In total, polls across Monona, McFarland, and Cottage Grove saw 19,147 voters, a number up 15.6% from the 2016 turnout of 16,560.
A poll worker at Village Hall in the Village of Cottage Grove said election staff had received approximately 3,300 absentee ballots by Monday, Nov. 2., marking the highest number of early and mail-in ballots the village has seen in recent years.
Despite the high number of individuals who voted absentee, Cottage Grove Village Clerk Lisa Kalata said that turnout for in-person voting was steady. At one point, the voter line wrapped all the way around the Village Hall parking lot.
Leading up to the election, many wondered if the COVID-19 pandemic would prohibit voters from showing up to cast their ballot in person. However, with health and safety measures in place, in-person voting looked a bit less daunting than imagined.
Social distancing was enforced both inside and outside local polling locations, tables were equipped with plexiglass, and all writing utensils were disposed of immediately after use.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.