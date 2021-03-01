Uncertainty surrounds the McFarland High School girls’ tennis team, which began practices this week despite the chilly March temperatures and snow still on the ground. The Spartans graduated five seniors from the 2019 squad including Michelle Butcher at No. 1 singles, Aeryn Olson at No. 2 singles and Lexi Mazzara, who was undefeated and won a Rock Valley Conference title at No. 4 singles.
Other graduates include the No. 1 doubles team of Greta Corcoran and Grace Henes. This leaves Head Coach Tod Lacey with five varsity-experienced players. The Spartans will play five regular season matches before the Rock Valley Conference meet in April. Lacey is aware of the restrictions his team must follow due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the weather might be the biggest challenge.
“It’s starting so early. We’ll see if we can get on the courts,” Lacey said. “We are three weeks earlier than the boys ever start. We are trying to do all of it in a window that’s going to be very tight. We’ll mask up and keep our distance. We’ll have all the safety procedures in place.
“Can we get on the court and can we play? That’s going to be the tougher challenge right now.”
Returning players include sophomore Laura Maudlin, who won the conference championship in 2019 at No. 3 singles. Lacey said she has been working hard at her game in the offseason by taking lessons and participating in tournaments.
“She is positioning herself to be the top girls’ player,” he said. “She’s got the goods, and has the dedication and the attitude.”
The 2019 No. 2 doubles team of juniors Sadie Bartzen and Sarah Kopp will also return to the team, but Lacey said there is no guarantee they will stay together.
“Things are so wide open this year that I couldn’t say that they are going to play doubles again,” Lacey said. “We have to fill a lot of slots and whichever girls are interested, I’m going to give them a chance.”
Lacey said the odds are good that seniors Kimya Pournik and Lauren Sheilds will remain at No. 3 doubles.
“They are team captains, and they want to play doubles,” he said. “There is certainly no need to split them up.”
Despite the anticipated cold weather, Lacey said his players should be grateful for the opportunity to play.
“We’re just happy and excited we get a chance to play, since we did lose out in the fall,” Lacey said. “It’s going to be a great opportunity for some of the girls to play some tennis and hopefully, we will fill some varsity positions that can have some success.”
