McFarland Lioness/Lions Club honors member

On September 13, Cindy Schoenike signed her mother, Janet Allwardt’s name on the McFarland Lioness/Lions Charter. Janet joined the club as a Charter member in June 2021 but passed away this summer before she could sign the Charter.
Janet was an active member of the McFarland Lioness Club beginning in March of 1978. She served in various Board positions and was active in promoting activities of the Club. According to Cindy, Janet especially enjoyed the friendships she found in the Lioness Club.
Cindy recently joined the McFarland Lioness/Lions Club as a Charter member. She is looking forward to volunteering in the community and making connections with members of the Club and with the McFarland community.