The top administrator for the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) will be retiring effective July 30, 2021.
Dave Anderson was named executive director of the WIAA in 2009 after the retirement of Doug Chickering. He has been with the organization since 1998.
“The WIAA has been my home, my family and much of my life for the past 22 years, and I am grateful,” Anderson said. “It has always been the people and purpose that has defined the quality of every work experience, and within this office and membership, there are no finer people to work with.
“I believe it is the right time because we have a great staff and a great Board of Control in place,” he said. “Looking ahead at the challenges we know are going to be a part of coming out of this pandemic, I think it is a great opportunity for a new face, a new voice and new ideas moving forward.”
During his 12-year tenure as executive director, Anderson spearheaded several changes within WIAA. He eliminated membership dues and fees, expanded the WIAA state basketball tournament to five divisions, and relocated the girls’ state title rounds to Green Bay. He was also instrumental in maintaining the WIAA’s ownership of video streaming rights, advising on an improved conference realignment process and leading WIAA member schools through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 67-year-old Anderson graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1976 with a degree in physical education and five years later, earned his master’s degree in athletic administration.
He was also a defensive coordinator for Wisconsin, Montana State and Miami of Ohio University football teams, a physical education instructor at UW-Eau Claire, a head track and field coach, assistant football coach and assistant basketball coach at D.C. Everest High School in Schofield.
Anderson was named athletic director at Sun Prairie High School in 1991, and in 1998, joined WIAA as assistant to the director.
He also involved with the National Federation of State High School Association, and served on the group’s hockey and football rules committees.
The WIAA Board of Control will hold a virtual meeting Dec. 10 to determine the process of hiring Anderson’s successor.
