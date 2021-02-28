Concordia University fall honor's list

To be eligible for the fall honor's list, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 GPA.

Jason Borchert, Cottage Grove, sport & entertainment business

Anna Jorgensen, McFarland, early childhood education

Drew Mickelson, McFarland, business education

Gina Ruchti, McFarland, nursing

Harding University dean's list

Claire Cunningham, Madison, was named to the dean;s list at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas. Cunningham is a child life major. To be eligible, students must carry 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average.

University Of Richmond fall dean’s list

Angelique Steenhagen, Cottage Grove, was named to the fall dean’s list at the University of Richmond in Richmond, Virginia. Angelique is a junior majoring in neuro biology.

UW-Milwaukee dean's list

The following students were named to the dean's list at UW-Milwaukee for the fall semester:

Cottage Grove

Clayton Alexander, business

Rebecca Plourd, school of the arts

Jenna Schoenfeld, nursing

Madison

Andrew Beszhak, letters & science

Justin Peters, business

Bronwen Risse-Connolly, letters & science

Rocio Rivas Osorio, architecture

McFarland

Sierra Kanvik, education

Alexander King, architecture

Charles Radomski, Engineering & computer science

Madeline Summers, nursing

Michael Zenner, health sciences

Monona

Owen Groth, school of the arts

Skye Liston, social welfare

California State University, Long Beach dean's list

Gina Jacobson, Monona, was named to the fall 2020 dean's honor list at California State University, Long Beach. To be eligible, students must complete 12 or more course units with a semester GPA equal to or greater than 3.50.

Marquette University graduate, fall dean's list

Brooke Hall, McFarland, graduated from Marquette University with a bachelor's in advertising.

To make the dean's list, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the fall 2020 semester and have no disqualifying grades. The GPA threshold varies by college - for the College of Education and the Klingler College of Arts and Sciences, undergraduate students must have at least a 3.7 to be named to the dean's list.

The undergraduate GPA requirement is 3.5 for the following colleges: the Diederich College of Communication, the College of Business Administration, the College of Health Sciences, the Opus College of Engineering and the College of Nursing. All other programs have a 3.75 GPA minimum.

Lexie Goke, Cottage Grove, biomedical sciences

Derek Gross, Cottage Grove, biomedical sciences

Olivia Kiefer, Cottage Grove, criminology and law studies

Isabelle Grassl, McFarland, biomedical sciences

Heidi Hartmann, McFarland, biomechanics

Mia Schunk, McFarland, biomechanics

Augustana College dean's list

Gretta Yahn, Madison, was among the students named to Augustana College's 2020-21 fall semester dean's list. Yahn is majoring in communication studies. Augustana is located in Rock Island, Illinois.

Miami University dean's list

Karissa Waterworth, Cottage Grove, was named to the dean's list at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. To make the dean's list, students must rank in the top 20% of undergraduate students.

University of Minnesota-Twin Cities fall dean's list

To qualify for the dean's list, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

Cottage Grove

Dirk Last, Col of Food, Agriculture & Natural Resource Sciences

Amelia McDermott, College of Design

Nathan Siewert, College of Biological Sciences

Abby Tourtillott, Col of Education/Human Development

Lindsey Underberg, College of Liberal Arts

Kalie Williams, Carlson School of Management

Madison

Abraham Linsenmayer, College of Liberal Arts

McFarland

Nicholas Allen, College of Design

Sophie Broering, College of Design

Carson Eccles, Col of Food, Agriculture & Natural Resource Sciences

Kelsey Mullen, College of Biological Sciences

Sophia Paschke, College of Liberal Arts

Rosalyn Phetteplace, College of Liberal Arts

Ryan Stube, College of Science and Engineering

Kendra Wendt, Col of Education/Human Development

Monona

Tierney Lofgren, School of Nursing

