Concordia University fall honor's list
To be eligible for the fall honor's list, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 GPA.
Jason Borchert, Cottage Grove, sport & entertainment business
Anna Jorgensen, McFarland, early childhood education
Drew Mickelson, McFarland, business education
Gina Ruchti, McFarland, nursing
Harding University dean's list
Claire Cunningham, Madison, was named to the dean;s list at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas. Cunningham is a child life major. To be eligible, students must carry 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average.
University Of Richmond fall dean’s list
Angelique Steenhagen, Cottage Grove, was named to the fall dean’s list at the University of Richmond in Richmond, Virginia. Angelique is a junior majoring in neuro biology.
UW-Milwaukee dean's list
The following students were named to the dean's list at UW-Milwaukee for the fall semester:
Cottage Grove
Clayton Alexander, business
Rebecca Plourd, school of the arts
Jenna Schoenfeld, nursing
Madison
Andrew Beszhak, letters & science
Justin Peters, business
Bronwen Risse-Connolly, letters & science
Rocio Rivas Osorio, architecture
McFarland
Sierra Kanvik, education
Alexander King, architecture
Charles Radomski, Engineering & computer science
Madeline Summers, nursing
Michael Zenner, health sciences
Monona
Owen Groth, school of the arts
Skye Liston, social welfare
California State University, Long Beach dean's list
Gina Jacobson, Monona, was named to the fall 2020 dean's honor list at California State University, Long Beach. To be eligible, students must complete 12 or more course units with a semester GPA equal to or greater than 3.50.
Marquette University graduate, fall dean's list
Brooke Hall, McFarland, graduated from Marquette University with a bachelor's in advertising.
To make the dean's list, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the fall 2020 semester and have no disqualifying grades. The GPA threshold varies by college - for the College of Education and the Klingler College of Arts and Sciences, undergraduate students must have at least a 3.7 to be named to the dean's list.
The undergraduate GPA requirement is 3.5 for the following colleges: the Diederich College of Communication, the College of Business Administration, the College of Health Sciences, the Opus College of Engineering and the College of Nursing. All other programs have a 3.75 GPA minimum.
Lexie Goke, Cottage Grove, biomedical sciences
Derek Gross, Cottage Grove, biomedical sciences
Olivia Kiefer, Cottage Grove, criminology and law studies
Isabelle Grassl, McFarland, biomedical sciences
Heidi Hartmann, McFarland, biomechanics
Mia Schunk, McFarland, biomechanics
Augustana College dean's list
Gretta Yahn, Madison, was among the students named to Augustana College's 2020-21 fall semester dean's list. Yahn is majoring in communication studies. Augustana is located in Rock Island, Illinois.
Miami University dean's list
Karissa Waterworth, Cottage Grove, was named to the dean's list at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. To make the dean's list, students must rank in the top 20% of undergraduate students.
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities fall dean's list
To qualify for the dean's list, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
Cottage Grove
Dirk Last, Col of Food, Agriculture & Natural Resource Sciences
Amelia McDermott, College of Design
Nathan Siewert, College of Biological Sciences
Abby Tourtillott, Col of Education/Human Development
Lindsey Underberg, College of Liberal Arts
Kalie Williams, Carlson School of Management
Madison
Abraham Linsenmayer, College of Liberal Arts
McFarland
Nicholas Allen, College of Design
Sophie Broering, College of Design
Carson Eccles, Col of Food, Agriculture & Natural Resource Sciences
Kelsey Mullen, College of Biological Sciences
Sophia Paschke, College of Liberal Arts
Rosalyn Phetteplace, College of Liberal Arts
Ryan Stube, College of Science and Engineering
Kendra Wendt, Col of Education/Human Development
Monona
Tierney Lofgren, School of Nursing
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.