McFarland boys basketball earns win over Sauk Prairie
Jan 3, 2022

The McFarland boys basketball team (6-2) picked up their sixth win in a row on Tuesday, Dec. 28, beating Sauk Prairie 63-58. Four Spartans hit double figures as junior forward Dadon Gillen scored 19 points. Junior guard Deven Kulp added 16 points, sophomore guard Andrew Kelley scored 13 and junior guard Kyle Kussow had a season-high 10 points.

Junior guard Kyle Kussow plays defense against Evansville. Kussow scored 10 points against Sauk Prairie on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

McFarland is tied for second in the Rock Valley Conference standings.

McFarland 63, Sauk Prairie 58
McFarland 37 26 — 63
Sauk Prairie 23 35 — 58

McFarland (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Gillen 9, 1-2, 19, Kulp 3, 7-7, 16, Kelley 4, 3-5, 13, Kussow 4, 1-2, 10, Nichols 1, 1-2, 3, Chislom 0, 2-2, 2. Totals 21, 15-20, 63.

Sauk Prairie (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Kerska 6, 3-4, 17, Wardrop 6, 2-4, 14, Brickl 4, 0-0, 12, Drescher 2, 0-0, 5, C. Breuning 2, 0-0, 5, E. Breuning 1, 0-0, 3, Ballweg 1, 0-0, 2. Totals 21, 5-8, 58.

Three pointers — McFarland (Kulp 3, Kelley 2, Kussow) 6, Sauk Prairie (Brickl 4, Kerska 2, E. Breunig, C. Breuning, Drescher) 8.