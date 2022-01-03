Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot
MCFARLAND BOYS BASKETBALL

McFarland boys basketball earns win over Sauk Prairie

  • 1 min to read

The McFarland boys basketball team (6-2) picked up their sixth win in a row on Tuesday, Dec. 28, beating Sauk Prairie 63-58. 

Four Spartans hit double figures as junior forward Dadon Gillen scored 19 points. Junior guard Deven Kulp added 16 points, sophomore guard Andrew Kelley scored 13 and junior guard Kyle Kussow had a season-high 10 points.

Kyle Kussow
Buy Now

Junior guard Kyle Kussow plays defense against Evansville. Kussow scored 10 points against Sauk Prairie on Tuesday, Dec. 28. 

McFarland is tied for second in the Rock Valley Conference standings.

McFarland 63, Sauk Prairie 58

McFarland 37 26 — 63

Sauk Prairie 23 35 — 58

McFarland (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Gillen 9, 1-2, 19, Kulp 3, 7-7, 16, Kelley 4, 3-5, 13, Kussow 4, 1-2, 10, Nichols 1, 1-2, 3, Chislom 0, 2-2, 2. Totals 21, 15-20, 63.

Sauk Prairie (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Kerska 6, 3-4, 17, Wardrop 6, 2-4, 14, Brickl 4, 0-0, 12, Drescher 2, 0-0, 5, C. Breuning 2, 0-0, 5, E. Breuning 1, 0-0, 3, Ballweg 1, 0-0, 2. Totals 21, 5-8, 58.

Three pointers — McFarland (Kulp 3, Kelley 2, Kussow) 6, Sauk Prairie (Brickl 4, Kerska 2, E. Breunig, C. Breuning, Drescher) 8.

Tags

Recommended for you