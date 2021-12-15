Offers go here

MCFARLAND BOYS SWIM

Lyon Hall wins 200-yard freestyle at Fort Atkinson Invitational

  • 1 min to read

At the Fort Atkinson Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 11, the McFarland Spartans finished fourth after taking first in the 200-yard freestyle.

Lyon Hall won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of one minute and 49.24 seconds. Hall finished third in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 55.61 seconds.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Jack O’Connor, Luke Morrison, Patrick Zabawa-Lodholz, Shane TeBeest finished seventh with a time of 1:46.60. TeBeest finished seventh (2:12.46) in the 200-yard individual medley. Zabawa-Lodholz finished sixth (23.04) in the 50-yard freestyle.

TeBeest swam to an eighth-place finish (58.28) in the 100-yard butterfly. Morrison finished fourth (52.02) in the 100-yard freestyle, and took sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:07.77. Nathan Acton took 10th in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:51.17.

Aaron Thompson, Isaac Levin, Hall and Patrick Zabawa-Lodholz swam to a sixth-place finish (1:38.92) in the 200-yard freestyle relay. The 400-yard relay team of TeBeest, Zabawa-Lodholz, Morrison and Hall took fourth with a time of 3:21.22.

Team scores: Sun Prairie 511.5, Badger 346, Monona Grove 306, McFarland 208.5, Edgewood 208, Oregon 175, Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights 162, Baraboo 70, Jefferson/Cambridge 67, DeForest 44, Fort Atkinson 40, Watertown 32.

