McFarland Muskies pick up first win of the year

The Muskies picked up their first win of the year with a 10-6 victory over the Cambridge Blues on Sunday, June 20.
McFarland quickly got out to a 4-0 lead after scoring three runs in the first inning and a run in the second. A four-run fifth inning pushed McFarland’s lead to 8-0. Cambridge got on the board with a run in the bottom of the fifth.
Two runs by the Muskies in the sixth pushed the score to 10-1. Cambridge’s big five-run seventh inning was not enough to come back, giving McFarland the 10-6 victory.
Nick and Xavier Schreiber both hit a home run in the win. Austin Feldner and Nick Schreiber went three for four at the plate for the Muskies. Ian Galloway, Jack Sommers and Nick Knocke all recorded two hits.