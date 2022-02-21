 Skip to main content
MCFARLAND BOYS SWIM

McFarland boys swim medals in four events, takes seventh at Division 2 state swim

Jack O'Connor
Senior Jack O'Connor took 11th in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 55.67 seconds at the WIAA 2022 Division 2 State Boys Swimming and Diving Championship on Friday, Feb 18. 

Medaling in four different events on Friday, Feb. 18, the McFarland boys swim team wrapped up its season with a seventh-place finish at the 2022 WIAA Division 2 Boys Swimming and Diving Championships.

“The boys are happy with where they landed. There’s been some ups and downs like any season so to end on a high note has been very successful,” said McFarland swim coach Caitlyn Hiveley.

In the 400-yard freestyle, freshman Shane TeBeest, junior Patrick Zabawa-Lodholz, sophomore Luke Morrison and sophomore Lyon Hall finished third with a time of three minutes and 13.75 seconds.

The 200-yard medley relay team of TeBeest, Morrison, senior Jack O’Connor and Zabawa-Lodholz finished sixth at 1:40.34.

Luke Morrison
Sophomore Luke Morrison competes in the breaststroke relay of the 4x200 yard individual medley relay at state swim. 

“Sometimes swim meets aren’t the most popular events for people to go to, so the fact that a lot of people turned out just helps us swim even better,” said O’Connor.

Shane TeBeest
Freshman Shane TeBeest swims in 4x400 relay at the Division 2 state swim meet. 

TeBeest (53.78) finished third, Hall (53.78) took fourth and Morrison (56.33) ended in 13th in the 100-yard backstroke.

“They really worked on their details, broke down their stroke and did what they needed to do to be successful,” said Hiveley.

Zabawa-Lodholz took sixth in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 21.80 seconds, scoring a place on the podium. Hall finished seventh at 21.91 seconds.

Patrick Zabawa-Lodholz
Junior Patrick Zabawa-Lodholz receives a medal after finishing sixth in the 50-yard freestyle. 

Morrison finished ninth in the 200-yard individual medley at 2:04.93. In the 200-yard freestyle, Hall (1:47.15) took ninth.

Senior Jack O’Connor swam to a time of 55.67 seconds, finishing in 11th-place in the 100-yard butterfly.

“It was my last race ever in high school and I was happy to make it, so I was just going to go out and have some fun,” said O’Connor.

Zabawa-Lodholz, senior Isaac Levin, sophomore Spencer Phillips and Hall finished ninth in the 200-yard freestyle at 1:31.11.

Lyon Hall
Sophomore Lyon Hall swims the 200-yard freestyle at state swim on Friday, Feb. 18. Hall took ninth with a time of 1:47.15. 

Team scores: Edgewood 274, Cedarburg 233, Rhinelander 202.5, Shorewood 185, Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights 165, Nicolet 162, McFarland 160, Plymouth 126, Whitefish Bay 118, Ashwaubenon 116.5, Stoughton 110, Menomonie 53, Sturgeon Bay Co-Op 52, Berlin/GreenLake 50, Whitnall 45, Chilton Co-Op 42, Brookfield Academy 40, River Falls 32, Brown Deer/University School of Milwaukee 32, Baraboo 25, Jefferson/Cambridge 20, Rice Lake 19, Grafton 17, Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 11, Port Washington 9, DeForest 4, Tomahawk 3, Two Rivers/Roncalli 2.

