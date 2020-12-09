Several Dane County police departments, including Cottage Grove, Monona, and McFarland, will be participating in this year’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over holiday campaign.
Hosted through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Drive Sober or Get Pulled over is an annual law enforcement campaign that focuses on eradicating drunk driving and ensuring the safety of all travelers.
Running from Dec. 18 through Jan. 1, the campaign encourages an increased presence of law enforcement on roadways over the holidays to watch for drunk or otherwise impaired drivers.
During the campaign, law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin will patrol in greater numbers and work longer hours. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will be funding this extra labor.
Per the Wisconsin Bureau of Transportation Safety (WIBOT), someone is injured or killed in an alcohol-related accident nearly every three hours.
In 2019, there were approximately 6,058 alcohol-related crashes in Wisconsin alone.
Of those crashes, 2,918 people were injured and 140 died, making it the third leading cause of death for Wisconsinites behind heart disease and cancer.
Additionally, police departments across the state secured nearly 23,000 OWI convictions in 2019.
Figures in 2020 are even worse. Preliminary WisDOT data shows that, already in 2020, 166 fatal crashes have occurred involving a suspected impaired driver.
Cottage Grove Police Chief Daniel Layber said the department is joining the drive sober campaign to lessen these numbers.
“We will have an increased presence on the roads and will be concentrating efforts to help prevent and deter this type of activity,” Layber said.
According to Layber, citizens can do their part by calling 911 if they suspect a driver of being impaired, and be prepared to give as much detail as possible about the driver, vehicle, and location.
The neighboring Monona Police Department has committed to this sentiment as well.
“It is important to let everyone know that if you see a driver that you suspect is impaired, call 911 and provide as much detail as you can,” said Sara Deuman, interim Monona Police Chief.
Earlier in the year, the Monona Police Department began preparations for the safe driving initiative by applying for a WIBOT grant focused on traffic patrol.
“Although we make efforts each and every day to keep our streets safe, we were fortunate to get a grant from WIBOT to add to our enforcement efforts with additional overtime funds for officers to be out focused solely on traffic violations,” Deuman said.
Both police departments are encouraging citizens to prepare ahead of time and download the Drive Sober mobile app. Funded through WisDOT, the application includes a ‘find a ride’ feature that enables mobile users to locate taxi services and other mass transit options.
If you do plan on driving this holiday season, Deuman offers this advice, “protect yourself and your passengers by buckling up, watch your speed, and be patient and alert.”
