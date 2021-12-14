McFarland recognized as 'climate champion' by Dane County

The village of McFarland has been named a 2021 climate champion by Dane County.
The Climate Champion program was launched in early 2020 by the county’s Energy and Climate Department as part of its Climate Action Plan, a program aimed at recognizing local entities making positive progress in addressing climate change.
With a four-star ranking being the highest tier in the climate program, McFarland was named a three-star champion for its future public safety center, a net-zero building that will have geothermal heating and cooling and solar arrays.
The village broke ground on the public safety center in October.
“We are so excited to be here this day,” McFarland Village President Carolyn Clow said at the Oct. 4 ground breaking ceremony. “Thank you to the community, who has really supported this project.”
Clow also stated at the ceremony that the new public safety center will be “taking our community into the 21st century and making sure that we uphold our commitment to the environment, and our commitment to public safety.”
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said he was pleased to recognize the village among this year’s 48 climate champions.
“Across Dane County, local businesses, municipalities, and non-profit organizations are doing vital work to reduce their emissions,” said Parisi. “The Climate Champions program enables us to recognize and celebrate those achievements and hopefully inspire additional action by other entities across the county.”
He described the climate champions of 2021 as trailblazers in Dane County’s climate action plan.
“The 2021 Climate Champions are helping us accelerate climate action in Dane County,” Parisi said. “Their leadership is an inspiration to others and a critical part of helping us achieve our emission goals.”
To read more about the 2021 Climate Champions, visit the Dane County of Energy and Climate Change website, where you will find a Climate Champions map.