McFarland tennis defeats Big Foot and Whitewater, falls to East Troy

Kylie Meinholdt
Kylie Meinholdt picked up a victory against Big Foot but lost a match at No. 4 singles against East Troy this week.

 Calahan Steed

McFarland got back on track with a 6-1 victory over Whitewater on Monday, Sept. 13.

The Whippets victory came at No. 1 singles as Emilia Houwers defeated (6-1, 6-4) Laura Maudlin.

Anita Liu won (6-3, 6-0) over Anisa Dauti for No. 2 singles. Sarah Kopp beat Brennan Fox-Simes (6-1, 6-1) at No. 3 singles. At No. 4, Kylie Meinholdt won (6-0, 6-0) against Isabel Aranda.

Sadie Bartzen and Lexi Kohn won No. 1 doubles (6-1, 6-1) against Marianna Aranda and Vanesa Wence. No. 2 doubles was won by Linnea Sandine and Sadie Witt (6-1, 6-0) over Leah Newmann. Bailee Judd and Emily Roe completed the sweep, winning No. 3 doubles (6-1, 6-0) against Jackie Franco and Liz Servin.

McFarland 0, East Troy 7

The East Troy Trojans took apart the Spartans with a 7-0 victory on Thursday, Sept. 9.

Lauren Lindow won (6-1, 6-0) against Laura Maudlin at No. 1 singles. Mary Schrieber defeated Anita Liu (7-5, 2-6, 10-7) at No. 2 singles.

Ariana Islami claimed No. 3 singles (6-2, 7-5) against Sarah Kopp. Lucy Schrieber defeated Kylie Meinholdt (6-3, 6-3) at No. 4 singles.

Sophia Rondeau and Katie Metcalf won (6-1, 6-1) against Lexi Kohn and Sadie Bartzen at No. 1 doubles. Sarah Scanlan and Addie Hart defeated Sadie Witt and Linnea Sandine (6-1, 6-4) at No. 2 doubles. Anna Cherek and Meg Greenlees claimed No. 3 (6-2, 6-1) over Emily Roe and Bailee Judd.

McFarland 5, Big Foot 2

The McFarland Spartans earned a 5-2 victory over Big Foot on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Big Foot’s victories came at No. 1 and No. 2 singles. Emily Gauger won (6-2, 6-2) against Laura Maudlin at No. 1, and at No. 2 singles, Jameson Gregory of Big Foot won (6-1, 6-2) against Anita Liu.

The Spartans dominated the rest of the way as Sarah Kopp defeated Josie Giroux (6-4, 6-2) at No. 3 singles. Kylie Meinholdt claimed No. 4 singles, (6-1, 6-3) over Anna Rolfs.

In doubles, Sadie Bartzen and Lexi Kohn defeated (6-3, 6-1) Amanda Leek and Maggie Norman at No. 1 doubles.

No. 2 doubles was taken by Linnea Sandine and Sadie Witt (6-3, 6-2) over Madison West and Natalie Lohse. Bailee Judd and Emily Roe won No. 3 (6-4, 6-1) against Dejanira Ortiz and Angelina Anderson.

