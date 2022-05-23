McFarland baseball defeats Jefferson; loses to Jefferson, East Troy and Portage

The McFarland baseball team was shutout in a 3-0 loss to Portage on Saturday, May 21.
Jack Schraml pitched five innings, giving up three runs and striking out three. Portage scored a run on a walk in the bottom of the first innings and scored twice in the third on a groundout and a wild pitch.
Gabe Lee went two-for-three with a double and Keats Dyslin hit a double.
Portage 3, McFarland 0
McFarland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 7 1
Portage 1 0 2 0 0 0 X — 3 5 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Schraml (L; 5-4-3-3-3-4), Vogel (1-1-0-0-0-1); P: Owen (W; 6.2-7-0-0-5-1), Garrigan (SV; 0.1-0-0-0-0-0).
Leading hitters — M: Lee 2x3 (2B), Dyslin 2B, Schaaf 1x2; P: Johnson 2B, Drew 1x3, Hooker 1x2.
Jefferson 5, McFarland 3
Tyler Butina’s two-run single with two away in the sixth inning gave Jefferson’s baseball team the lead for good in a 5-3 home RVC victory over McFarland on Thursday, May 19.
Earlier in the sixth, Evan Neitzel scored on a balk to make it 3-3. After Aidan Kammer walked to load the bases, Butina ripped a ground ball to left to score Aiden Behm and Aiden Devine for the go-ahead runs for the Eagles (17-6, 14-4 RVC).
McFarland left-handed starter Mason Roe worked 5 2/3 innings, fanning eight, while allowing five earned on six hits in the loss.
The Eagles’ rally in the sixth was the only crooked number in a back-and-forth battle.
Kammer, who was 3-for-3, tripled to left to open the Jefferson first, scoring on a liner to center for a single off the bat of Butina.
Dadon Gillen tripled to deep center with two away in the McFarland third, scoring to tie it on a single by Connor Punzel.
Aiden Devine led off the home half of the third by sending a 3-1 pitch by Roe over the wall in center for his first of the year.
Braylon Roder doubled in the Spartans fifth and later scored on an error in the outfield to make it 2-all.
Gabe Lee opened the McFarland sixth with a double to left and gave the Spartans (12-10, 10-8) a brief 3-2 edge by crossing home a single by Luke Schaaf.
Nate Gilbert of the Jefferson Daily Union contributed to this story.
JEFFERSON 5, MCFARLAND 3
McFarland 001 011 0 — 3 11 0
Jefferson 101 003 x — 5 7 2
Leading hitters — M: Roder 2x4 (2B), Gillen 4x4 (3B), Schaaf 2x3 (2B), Lee (2B); J: Kammer 3x3 (3B), Butina 2x3, Behm (2B), Devine (HR).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Roe L; 5.2-6-5-5-8-4, Schrami 0.1-1-0-0-0-0; J: Fredrick W; 7-11-3-2-6-0.
East Troy 8, McFarland 4
The Spartans could not keep the baseball in the park as McFarland gave up a pair of homers to East Troy in an 8-4 loss on Wednesday, May 19.
With two outs in the top of the second inning, East Troy broke open a 1-1 tie with six runs. A three-run and a two-run homer, along with a single gave East Troy the lead.
Connor Punzel and Gabe Lee recorded RBIs, while Jack Schraml scored two runs. Dadon Gillen and Raymond Behnke also scored.
East Troy 8, McFarland 4
East Troy 0 1 6 1 0 0 0 — 8 11 3
McFarland 1 0 1 0 2 0 0 — 4 6 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Schaaf (L; 3-0-7-7-3-2), Dyslin (4-2-1-1-3-2); ET: Weed (4.2-5-4-1-3-4), Bruce (2.1-1-0-0-4-1).
Leading hitters — M: Miller 2x2, Dyslin 1x2, Punzel 1x3; ET: Bruce 2x4 (HR), Lingford 2x4 (HR), Johnson 2x4.
McFarland 4, Jefferson 3
Evan Rettkowski scored the walk-off run on a wild pitch in the seventh inning as host McFarland defeated Jefferson 4-3 in a Rock Valley baseball game on Tuesday, May 17.
Rettkowski doubled on a hard ground ball to left with one out in the seventh and moved up to third after consecutive walks. He scored on a wild pitch by Luis Serrano on the first pitch of Dadon Gillen’s at bat.
Serrano led off the game with a double to left and scored on a wild pitch. McFarland answered in the home half of the first with an RBI single by Connor Punzel to tie it up.
In the Spartans third, Braylon Roder had an RBI triple to right and Gillen followed with a run-scoring single to make it 3-1.
In the Jefferson fourth, Tanner Pinnow singled and scored on a double steal of home. Andrew Altermatt, who was 3-for-3, had a one-out single in the Eagle fifth and scored to tie it at 3-all on a line shot double to center by Tyler Butina, who was tagged out advancing to third on the play to end the frame.
Roder went the distance to earn the victory, allowing three earned on seven hits with two strikeouts, one walk for the Spartans (12-8, 10-6).
Nate Gilbert of the Jefferson Daily Union contributed to this story.
MCFARLAND 4, JEFFERSON 3
Jefferson 100 110 0 — 3 7 1
McFarland 102 000 1 — 4 7 0
Leading hitters — J: Altermatt 3x3, Butina (2B), Serrano (2B); M: Gillen 2x2, Rettkowski (2B), Roder (3B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — J: Butina 2.1-5-3-2-2-1, Serrano L; 4-2-1-1-3-3; M: Roder W; 7-7-3-3-2-1.