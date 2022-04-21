 Skip to main content
April 21-29 Local Government Meetings

City of Monona

Ad Hoc Workgroup on Diversity and Equity Issues: April 21, 3:30 p.m., Virtual

Open Book: April 25, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Teleconference

Community Development Authority: April 26, 6:30 p.m., Monona City Hall/Virtual

Village of McFarland

Senior Outreach Services: April 21, 8:30 a.m., Municipal Center/Virtual

Village Board: April 25, 7 p.m., Municipal Center/Virtual

Village of Cottage Grove

Deer-Grove EMS: April 21, 6:30 p.m., Emergency Services Building/Virtual

Open Book: April 26, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., teleconference

Town of Cottage Grove

Deer-Grove EMS: April 21, 6:30 p.m., Emergency Services Building/Virtual

Fire District Committee: April 25, 6:30 p.m., Emergency Services Building/Virtual

Plan Commission: April 27, 7 p.m., Town Hall.Virtual

Monona Grove School District

School Board: April 25, 7 p.m., District Office/Virtual

