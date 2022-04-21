April 21-29 Local Government Meetings Madeline Westberg Madeline Westberg Author email Apr 21, 2022 21 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save City of MononaAd Hoc Workgroup on Diversity and Equity Issues: April 21, 3:30 p.m., VirtualOpen Book: April 25, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., TeleconferenceCommunity Development Authority: April 26, 6:30 p.m., Monona City Hall/VirtualVillage of McFarlandSenior Outreach Services: April 21, 8:30 a.m., Municipal Center/VirtualVillage Board: April 25, 7 p.m., Municipal Center/VirtualVillage of Cottage GroveDeer-Grove EMS: April 21, 6:30 p.m., Emergency Services Building/VirtualOpen Book: April 26, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., teleconferenceTown of Cottage GroveDeer-Grove EMS: April 21, 6:30 p.m., Emergency Services Building/VirtualFire District Committee: April 25, 6:30 p.m., Emergency Services Building/VirtualPlan Commission: April 27, 7 p.m., Town Hall.VirtualMonona Grove School DistrictSchool Board: April 25, 7 p.m., District Office/Virtual Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Madeline Westberg Author email Follow Madeline Westberg Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today