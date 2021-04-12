The McFarland girls golf team lost a nonconference match to host Mount Horeb, 200-219, at Norsk Golf Club on Thursday.

The Vikings’ Ellie Lombardo earned medalist honors with a 42 on the par-36 layout.

Spartans sophomore Emily Schoeller was third with a round of 50. Nikkia Kohn (53) and Megan Gates (54) had the next best scores.

MOUNT HOREB 200, McFARLAND 219

McFarland: Schoeller 50; Kohn 53; Gates 54; Rynes 62.

Mount Horeb: Lombardo 42; Wallace 48; Dobereiner 55; Donaldson 55.

Tuesday, April 6 at Edgerton

McFarland’s girls golf team got its alternate fall campaign going with a third-place finish at Tuesday’s Rock Valley Conference mini-meet held at Edgerton’s Towne Country Club.

No. 3 player Emily Gates led the Spartans with a 52 while Nikkia Kohn carded a 54. Emily Schoeller (56) and Emily Fenrick (60) rounded out the team’s four-player score of 222.

Team scores: Jefferson 184, Turner 218, McFarland 222, Clinton 225, Edgerton 233, Evansville 239, Cambridge 241.

