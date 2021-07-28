K9 Boris retires from seven year career with McFarland police

McFarland police will be missing a comrade this year following the retirement of Boris, the sole member of the department’s K9 unit.
Boris, a German Shepherd from Slovakia, joined the McFarland Police Department in 2014. He is trained in drug detection, suspect apprehension, and article recovery.
In the last five years alone, Boris has been on 260 active police calls, found 36 missing persons or suspects, made 147 narcotics detections, found 7.8 kilograms of marijuana, 20 grams of heroin, 60 grams of cocaine, 35 grams of methamphetamine, 60 grams of ecstasy, more than 400 items of drug paraphernalia, and $36,000 in drug money.
The department held a retirement ceremony for Boris on Saturday, July 24, where he showed off his skills.
Officers placed four boxes in a room at village hall, one of which contained the scent of narcotics. It took Boris mere seconds to flag the scent, at which point he was rewarded with a tennis ball.
Only a year after joining the department, Boris and his handler, Officer Ryan Copeland, were one of only three K9 teams in the area to receive a perfect score in certification training.
Later in 2015, Copeland was on his way to pick Boris up from a stay at the kennel when he was struck head-on in a motor vehicle accident and died from his injuries.
According to those close to the duo, Copeland and Boris were an inseparable pair.
“[Copeland] loved and committed himself to Boris with a passion second only to that of his wife,” said Craig Sherven, former McFarland police chief. “Ryan poured his life and soul into making our K9 Unit a success. He lived and breathed all things K9.”
Following Copeland’s passing, Boris was transferred to his current handler, Officer Jeremy Job.
Current McFarland Police Chief Aaron Chapin said Boris could likely have continued his career into 2022, but Job’s promotion to Lieutenant expedited the K9’s retirement.
“If Jeremy would not have been promoted, Boris would probably have worked for another year,” Chapin said. “But it doesn’t make sense to assign him to another handler, so the decision was made that Boris would retire at this point and join his family at home.”
In retirement, Boris will now live at home with Job, his wife and two children. Chapin said the process to replace Boris at the police department will begin shortly.
“We will, in probably the next couple of months, start a process to select a new K9 and handler,” the chief said. “We’re hoping sometime shortly after the first of the year we’ll have a new K9.”
Job said he’s optimistic about Boris’s move into retired life.
“It’s been an interesting transition,” said Job. “Some dogs have a hard time with it, but I think he’s done fairly well.”