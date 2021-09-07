McFarland swim second at Badger Quad, Stoughton relays

McFarland placed second at the Stoughton Relays competition on Thursday, Sept. 2.
In the 400-yard medley relay, the team of Caroline Green, Ellie Kunze, Natalie Schwaab and Lily League finished with a time of four minutes and 35.74 seconds in fourth place.
The team of Ella Gletty-Syoen, Calista Mignon, Hadley Johsnon and Sofia Alf raced to a fourth-place finish with a time of 5:22.69 in the 500-yard freestyle relay.
In the 4x100 medley, the team of Emily Schoenbrodt, Mara Freeman, Laura Billman and Adriana Nickels finished in second with a time of 4:21.58.
The team of Cassie Van Horn, Natalie Branch, Charlotte Douglas and Brooklyn Ray (1:55.57) placed fifth in the 4x50 freestyle relay.
The Spartans claimed the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:06.39 swam by Kunze, Freeman, Laura Billmann and Addison Wurth. And in the 4x25 freestyle relay, Johnson, Natalie Schwaab, Rida Ahmeti and Ellie Draper (55.71) scored fourth.
Schoenbrodt, Ray, Douglas and Alf finished in second (1:57.65) in the 4x50 butterfly relay.
In the 4x50 medley relay, Branch, Schwaab, Van Horn and Izzie Tobin earned a fifth-place finish (2:15.18).
McFarland won the 200-yard backstroke relay with a time of 1:53.36, swam by Freeman, League, Nickels and Caroline Green.
League, Tobin, Draper and Wurth finished in second (1:59.41) in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Billman, Johnson, Nickels and Kunze also finished in second (2:18.13) in the 200-yard backstroke relay.
In the 4x100 relay, Schoenbrodt, Douglas, Alf and Van Horn scored third with a time of 4:02.81.
Team scores: Edgewood 206, McFarland 150, Monona Grove 108, Milton 100, Oregon 96, Stoughton 74, Watertown 70, Fort Atkinson 42.
Badger Quad
At the Badger Conference Southwest Division Quad, the McFarland swim team placed second on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
In the 200-yard medley relay, the team of Adriana Nickels, Laura Billman, Emily Schoenbrodt and Natalie Schwaab, scored a time of one minute and 56.41 seconds, finishing in second place. Caroline Green, Ellie Kunze, Brooklyn Ray and Lily League swam to a sixth-place finish with a time of 2:02.09.
Schoenbrodt scored third in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.21. Sofia Alf (27.04) and Hadley Johnson (27.05) finished eighth and ninth.
In the 100-yard breaststroke, Billman swam a time of 1:13.25, finishing in second place. Ellie Kunze (1:16.91) finished fifth and Carina Zhou (1:29.22) finished in 11th place.
Mara Freeman (27.17) won the 50-yard backstroke. In sixth place was Caroline Green (30.53). League finished eighth (30.90) and Ray ended the race in ninth (31:49).
Nickels scored a fifth-place finish (1:05.28) in the 100-yard butterfly. Sofia Alf (1:07.54) finished sixth place and Addison Wurth (1:15.49) finished in eighth.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Freeman, Alf, Johnson and Natalie Schwaab finished in second with a time of 1:45.38. Billman, Kunze, Cassie Van Horn and Charlotte Douglas (1:54.67) finished in sixth.
Schoenbrodt finished in second (55.26) in the 100-yard freestyle. Ray (1:00.26) ended in seventh and Van Horn (1:03.85) scored ninth place.
Nickels took another top-five finish, scoring fifth ((35.61) in the 50-yard breaststroke. Johnson (36.55) finished in ninth and Natalie Branch (39.34) finished in 11th place.
In the 100-yard backstroke, Freeman placed second (58.16), Caroline Green (1:06.14) scored in sixth and League (1:06.42) swam to an eighth-place finish.
For the 50-yard butterfly, Billman (30.52) placed in sixth and Schwaab (32.12) took eighth.
The team of Nickels, Alf, Schoenbrodt, Alf and Freeman raced to a second-place finish (3:50.06) in the 400-yard freestyle. In fifth place was Ray, League, Van Horn and Johnson, who raced to a time of 4:08.65.
Team scores: Edgewood 529, McFarland 481, Monroe/New Glarus 115, Oregon 67.