The McFarland Chamber of Commerce will host a drive-through Tap Room on Tuesday, Aug. 25, to raise funds for the McFarland PTO. Volunteering an earlier event were, from left, Leah Herro, Casey Pagel-Maniaci and Samantha Johnson.

Never doubt the ability of local businesses to find unique ways to battle against unforeseen obstacles.

That’s proven again this summer by the McFarland Chamber of Commerce, Karben4 Brewing and Samantha Johnson, who helped with the organization, vendors and volunteers for the local Tap Room fundraisers to benefit local nonprofit organizations.

“The first Tap Room raised money for the chamber senior scholarships,” said Joe Shorette, executive director of the chamber. “The last two raised for the Neighbors helping Neighbors program, which purchases local restaurant gift cards for the McFarland Food Pantry and given to qualifying families.”

The next Tap Room will be held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at the Madison Curling Club parking lot, 4802 Marsh Road. Money raised will benefit the McFarland PTO.

The Tap Room is contactless driver-through style farmer’s market.

Among the offerings and businesses at the last Tap Room were hot Mediterranean sandwiches from Banzo, cake push-up pops from Craig’s Cake Shop, pizza kits and chicken salad from Rock’n Rollz, ice cream pints from Calliope Ice Cream, Greenbush doughnuts from Greenbush Bakery, and breads and crepes from La Baguette.

Also featured were cheese curds from Carr Valley Cheese, milk from Sassy Cow Creamery, goat cheese from Capri Cheese, farm-raised frozen meat from Fischer Family Farm, fresh meat from Beef Butter BBQ, burger patties from Mooyah Burgers, Fries and Shakes, and apple products and syrups from Log Cabin Orchard.

Drinks were offered by Karben4 Brewing (beer and hard seltzer) and Cadence Cold Brew (cold brew coffee). Finally, Rose Cottage offered bouquets and succulents.

