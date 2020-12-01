Thankfulness at Thanksgiving
Dear Family: Offering of thankfulness on Thanksgiving during a deadly plague. If you are reading this after
it is written be thankful for you are among the living. Via con Dios.
Winter is a dreadful season stingy with giving sunlight. Our lean dreams chilled in the icy pith from the broken back of summer. Winter is not a quiet month out of its mouth come the boastful, biting wind, screeching banshee mocking death, a dervish tap dancing on fields of snow covering memory living in a distant spring.
Stronger than the howl of winters past their prime is the everlasting awakening of thankfulness. Thankfulness is a Spirit dwelling in comfort with the sacrament of remembrance. A nation who sets aside a pluralistic holy day is a good country seated at a banquet sharing bread with each other, the staff of life.
I would if I could be there with you say, “man is not a political animal. People are not animals at all; we are companions, social beings who hope heavenly ideals can be brought to earth.
“There is paradise and cornucopia we believe in, but we cannot live the dream if we make war on each other. We cannot pass peace between us if we wage war against ourselves.
“If you must hate some one of us be thankful for your hatred. Bella pax contra.” War against peace.
Gaudete. Dono panis. Pax sit semper vobis cum.
Give praise. Pass the bread. Peace be with you always.
Patrik Vander Velden
Monona
The Grinches who stole Monona
The 4300 block of Shore Acres Road has been a quiet one-way street with parking on the east side. We’ve lived here for 19 years and street maintenance has gone well. Last March – during a pandemic – “We The People” of our street got a letter from City Hall stating their intentions of putting a 365-days-a-year-alternate-parking ordinance into play. This seemed unnecessary on its face. The only traffic the city needs to deal with is Monona Grove High School students who park on the street between ca. 7AM — 3:30 PM. I contacted the author, Daniel Stephany, Director of Public Works, and expressed that this change would be UNSAFE for us due to the lay of the land as well as it being UNSOUND. I contacted him several times and thought he understood our concerns, but it is now clear that he did not.
There was supposed to be a meeting about this last spring at the onset of the pandemic which got cancelled. Then suddenly a few weeks ago they planted 10 new signs declaring this egregiously draconian, intrusive, unnecessary, unsafe & unsound 365 days a year alternate parking – between the hours of 8AM & 8AM. What what? Changing the time/space continuum so what is odd at midnight is odd until 8AM? So what if students comes to school at 6AM, which side of the street should they park on, odd or even? This is the inconvenience of the many (TAXPAYERS) for the convenience of the few (12 street maintenance WORKERS.) It is the very definition of “Flat Earth Thinking” and unconstitutional government overreach. However did we manage all these years without this?
I contacted the Mayor and the City Council. The Mayor and Molly Grupe got back to me via email, but inasmuch as I am the only one to respond to this whether it be for putting us in harms way, they’re not listening. Kristie Goforth was the only one on the city council to vote NO on this. She responded to me in person right away, saw the lay of the land for it being UNSAFE for us (& a couple of neighbors – who also haven’t responded because of pandemic life???) Kristie Goforth totally got it. I was relieved that she could talk some sense for us. Unfortunately she came back from the meeting to say that nobody else on the Commission agreed. So the voice of reason of one person is not heard. This is absurd and disappointing. So now I have to put together a Petition and connect during a pandemic to try to get anyone but Kristie Goforth to listen.
In summary, this 365 days a year odd even parking from 8AM to 8AM is:
(1) UNSAFE for our household & others due to the lay of the land and foliage. Even if this area was groomed it would still be UNSAFE because if you park vehicles there, especially trucks, the view of oncoming traffic would be OBSTRUCTED, and an accident waiting to happen. The Monona City Planners back in 1938 designed this block to be a one-way street with parking on the right due to how these lots were drawn considering the lay of the land. If people park on the left side, they will be parking out into the street as they will be getting out in the gutter. Add snowbanks and you have a very narrow road. I don’t think that this is even legal for Wisconsin State DMV Laws.
(2) I think this is UNCONSTITUTIONAL as it is an undue burden on the many citizens for the sake of a few street workers a few times a year. It is encroachment of our civil liberties with the inconvenience of the many for the sake of the few. Our leaves did not get picked up with the usual efficiency we have enjoyed all 19 years we’ve lived here. The leaves sat there for 12 days and these sign posts hinder their ability to do a good clean job.
(3) Bulldozing historic parking norms where they are not wanted nor needed also looks ugly. All of these ultra-strict signs screams BIG GOVERNMENT, and rushing this through during this pandemic was dirty.
SOLUTIONS: The housing density on this street has not changed since 1950s. The only thing that has changed is the amount of High School students parking on the street; therefore (1) the simple solution is to schedule street maintenance on these select blocks BEFORE & AFTER school hours, add temporary no parking signs when necessary.
(2) It’s a good thing that this is still a democracy, and elections for Mayor and 3 City Council positions is April 2021. I encourage the Tall Timber of Monona to shake off your city government complacency and run for City Office this spring. We need wise people who have an appreciation for the historic uniqueness of Monona, with real clear vision, listening & compassionate thinking. Let Monona be Monona once again or the GRINCHES are coming to your street next.
Candyce Ver Berg
Monona
The Supreme Court and your freedoms
Late, the night before Thanksgiving the Supreme Court of the United States extended the dividing line between Right and Left, rural and urban, and the 1st and 10th Amendments. The 5 conservative Justices unnecessarily took it upon themselves to use the opportunity presented them with a lawsuit, filed by 2 Orthodox Synagogues and the Brooklyn Diocese, to set a precedent on the right of state government to limit the exercise of civil rights, as a matter of public safety.
They found NY was wrong to set stricter guidelines for places of worship, than secular establishments qualifying as essential. In effect, the ruling deems religion as essential. To be fair, there are establishments only minimally restricted that are questionably essential but that’s an administrative issue that shouldn’t drive precedent. Even Justice Roberts, a conservative, sided with the liberal Justices and questioned the wisdom of curtailing the state’s ability to establish public safety guidelines in a pandemic. That, especially because the guidelines had been lifted by court time.
Justice Cavanaugh disagreed. His opinion was that even though the matter before them was now a moot point, The Court should act preemptively in lieu of another challenge.
Now that seems an awful lot like legislating from the bench to me and an intrusion into a state’s rights.
The plaintiffs had basically charged that NY was persecuting them because certain Orthodox Jewish communities had flagrantly and repeatedly violated the guidelines. NY countered that restrictions levied on houses of worship were far more lenient than those on similar secular gatherings, i.e. athletic and entertainment etc.
But there is the rub eh? They are not considered similar. Special accommodation (law) is codified, in all the branches of government, including SCOTUS, despite a supposedly strict reading of the text; “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion…”.
You see, the conservatives in The Supreme Court and in The Congress, as well as in The White House are going to guarantee your freedoms, even if it kills you.
John Costello
McFarland
