McFarland High School senior athlete Jack McGinn will be using his athletic gifts from the track and field team when he attends college at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater later this year. McGinn has signed a letter of commitment to join the Warhawks after a successful high school career running the 300-meter hurdles.
McGinn was a competitor all four years at McFarland. In his freshman year, McGinn did not advance to the WIAA Division 2 sectional round after an eighth-place finish at the Monroe regionals.
But things improved in 2018, his sophomore year, as McGinn took fourth place at the Turner regional but didn’t reach the state tournament at UW-La Crosse after a seventh-place showing at the Lancaster sectionals.
In his junior year, McGinn had a third-place finish at the Prairie du Chien regionals but fell short of another state berth after ending fifth in the East Troy sectionals.
A hard worker in the offseason, McGinn may have finally gotten his chance to reach the state tournament this season as a senior. But the track and field season and all other classes and activities at McFarland were cancelled in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
McGinn will join a UW-Whitewater men’s track and field team that finished fourth out of eight teams at the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) outdoor tournament in 2019. The Warhawks won the season opening meet at UW-Whitewater and finished second in five other events.
