Thoughts on preliminary survey results

I would like to thank everyone who has taken the opportunity to take the Superintendent Search and Strategic Planning survey that was put out by the Board of Education. This information will be of immense help as the Board tackles these two major issues. So far, we have had sixty-two (62) staff members and one hundred and forty-six (146) parents and community members complete the survey. I believe that if you ask people for their opinion, you have the responsibility to take those opinions seriously and also to report back to the individuals the results of the survey.
Though the survey is still going on and we are continuing to examine the results, I felt that it was important to share some of the survey’s preliminary findings with you regarding the qualities that people would like to see in their next superintendent. Here are my preliminary findings:
What are two-three professional qualities or attributes that you would like to see in the next superintendent:
- Good communication skills – this was by far the most frequent comment
- Able to make decisions and stand by those decisions, even when unpopular
- Demonstrated leadership skills
- Honesty and integrity
- Experience both in the classroom and as an administrator/superintendent
- Proactive, progressive and can provide a vision for the district
The above had the highest ratings, but the following were all rated very high by the majority of respondents:
- Someone with an equity lens
- Honest and trustworthy
- Good listener
- A promoter of academic excellence for all students
- Collaborative
- Intelligent with good critical thinking skills
- Integrity, compassion and courage
What types of experience (e.g. education, prior experience in leadership, content expertise) would you like the next Superintendent to have and bring to the district?
- Classroom teaching experience
- Someone who had served in building or district leadership positions
- Prior superintendent experience
- Leadership experience at either the central office or building level
- Prior experience as a superintendent
- Some other items that were frequently suggested:
- Non-traditional leader, possibly with military experience
- A person trained in equity, diversity and/or inclusion
- The applicant should have a Ph.D.
What are some challenges that the next Superintendent will need to address in the district in the next few years?
- The need to address staff retention, burnout and staff morale
- Re-establishing a sense of unity between the schools in the district and repairing relationships between the school and community. The comments indicated that they felt this was once much stronger than during the COVID-19 era
- The ability to keep our equity initiatives going and dealing with the mental health needs of our students and staff
- Dealing with topics centered around race and culture
- Dealing with the pressure put forth by the parents with the loudest voices
- Dealing with the learning loss associated with COVID-19
- Having the courage to advocate for what they feel is right and not bowing down to the noise and pressure of interest groups and loud parents
- Having to start working on how to deal with the growth of the community and the impact this growth has on the district’s facilities
What should the new Superintendent prioritize immediately after starting the position?
- Start working on a way to improve staff morale and figure out how to retain our existing staff and attract new staff to the district
- Be visible in the buildings and start creating relationships with the staff, students and the community
- Addressing the subject of race and diversity
- Dealing with the after effects of the COVID-19 pandemic – including strained relationships, learning loss, different opinions on masking/not masking and other COVID-19 protocols
- Bringing academics up to be an educational leader in Dane County
On November 15, the Board of Education approved the updated job description for the new superintendent and finalized the essay questions for the job application. The position was posted on Wednesday, November 17 and will be open until Sunday, January 2, 2022. During the month of December, the Board will be working on setting up the committees for the first round of interviews, which will occur sometime in late January or early February, so that a final candidate can be selected and approved at the February 21 Board of Education meeting.
Again, I want to thank everyone who has taken the time to complete the survey. The Board will be looking at all of the individual responses and comments in order to help them determine the best qualities and attributes they should look for in the district’s next superintendent. However, I believe that the district will receive many very good applicants because of the quality of the district and community. I am certainly enjoying my time as superintendent and I know the next superintendent will be just as excited and pleased to work with such a devoted and dedicated staff and community.