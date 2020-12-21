It may be getting cold out in the morning, but the McFarland Police Department is urging residents not to start their cars and leave them unattended.
The McFarland PD posted on Facebook last week that cars were being stolen “at an increased rate” recently. In one recent example, a car owner had left a car running on Triangle St. in the middle of the afternoon when a suspect entered the car and drove away. The car owner was just 10 feet away when the crime occurred, the MPD said.
“We understand that it’s cold out and we enjoy getting into a warm vehicle, however, with the increase in car thefts… try not to do that. Attend your vehicle,” McFarland Police Officer Jason Onken said, urging people to take their keys with them at all times.
Onken said that police can only be in so many places in one time.
“It’s definitely up to the vehicle owner to make sure they have their vehicle secured,” he said, adding that it’s important to “make McFarland a harder target” for would-be thieves.
These theft increases are happening county-wide, he said. In most cases, the vehicles will pop back up in the community after being used in other crimes, with officers often seeing the vehicles around the county or finding the vehicles abandoned.
In one such example, a car stolen out of McFarland crashed into a marsh near Agriculture Drive in Madison several weeks ago after “flying” through an intersection at over 100 miles per hour, a witness said. Witnesses saw several teenagers leave the car.
