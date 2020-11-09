A past president of the Madison Curling Club in McFarland and an avid supporter of the organization has died at University of Wisconsin Hospital after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer at age 78.
Mary Ann Jerred of Monona won numerous pins and awards for her competitive play and participated on curling teams involved in countless events, bonspiels and the Badger State Games, according to an obituary submitted by Gunderson Funeral and Cremation Care. She also enjoyed meeting others and was glad to see new curlers join her team.
Jerred was instrumental in the curling club’s Curl for Cancer Bonspiel held annually every March to raise money for the UW Carbone Cancer Center. In 2001, she earned the Jim and Marian Cottrell service award for her countless hours of volunteering at the club. Jerred also used her skills as a proofreader to edit the club’s newsletter, Along The Hogline, for many years.
Jerred loved other sports and worked out several times a week at a Monona health club.
Jerred was born in Buffalo, Minnesota and graduated from Buffalo High School in 1960. She married her husband Jack in 1986. Jerred was a member of the Lake Edge Lutheran Church where she was an avid volunteer and assisted in fundraising events. She annually put together bags of school supplies for Lutheran World Relief, joined other church members in the Salome Circle for Bible study and joined the Red Hat Society.
She was survived by two daughters from a previous marriage, two brothers and a sister, several nieces and nephews and several cat companions.
