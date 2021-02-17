Jael Currie and Matt Tramel advanced to the April 6 general election from Tuesday's primary.
Currie received 48.2% of the vote (715 votes), while Tramel got 19% of the vote (282 votes). Greg Dixon (14.7%), Tyson Vitale (9.4%) and Kim Richman (8.1%) did not advance.
Currie and Tramel will square off to fill Alder Michael Tierney's seat after he announced in the fall that he would not seek re-election.
Madison's District 16 borders McFarland to the south as far as Siggelkow Road, with Cottage Grove Road making up its northern border. US-51 makes up much of the western border, and the district stretches as far east as County Highway AB and the edge of Yahara Hills Golf Course.
In a Facebook Live video Tuesday night, Currie thanked supporters, saying, "I wanted to take an opportunity to thank everyone who has been involved. The work is just beginning, but I'm extremely humbled by the turnout, I'm extremely humbled by the faith that my community members and neighbors have put into moving Madison forward together..."
Currie works as the housing director of YWCA Madison. She also serves as the vice president of the Homeless Services Consortium of Dane County.
Tramel works in brand marketing. He currently works as the regional director of Tiny Mighty Communications.
"Much thanks and appreciation to everyone who is supporting my campaign," Tramel wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. "I came through a competitive primary last night, against some outstanding candidates....and now it's on to the general election on April 6. I'm ready to keep working and fighting for District 16 to make sure this is a thriving, growing and welcoming community for every single citizen. Together we can transform our East Side into Madison's brightest star."
The election will be April 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.