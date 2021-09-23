McFarland boys soccer wins against Edgerton, loses to Mount Horeb

McFarland got off to a fast start with three first-half goals in a 6-2 victory over Big Foot on Monday, Sept. 20.
Junior Mason Brown assisted Riley Turner with a goal in the second minute. Karan Tara found the back of the net in the 31st minute, assisted by Kyle Conner. Brody Pagels put McFarland up 3-0 after Tara assisted him with a goal in the 34th minute.
Big Foot cut into the lead with two goals in the second half. Joey DeLeon scored in the 47th minute, assisted by Bryan Garcia. Garcia assisted another goal in the 53rd minute, finding David Hernandez who lowered the Spartan lead to a goal.
Junior Bubba Blair added a goal, assisted by Rowan Wagner, in the 55th minute. Blair then assisted Tara, who scored his second goal of the night, in the 58th minute. Pagels assisted Blair for his second goal of the night in the 74th minute, helping McFarland pull away to the 74th minute.
Senior goalkeeper Matt Schutt had eight saves in the win. McFarland moved its record to 5-3-1 on the season.
McFarland 0
Mount Horeb 2
Two goals by Nate Thompson helped Mount Horeb to a 2-0 victory over McFarland on Saturday, Sept. 18.
Thompson did not wait long to score, finding the back of the net in the second minute, assisted by Peter Cullen. In the 43rd minute, Thompson scored unassisted, giving Mount Horeb a 2-0 victory.
Senior goalkeeper Matt Schutt had seven saves in the loss.
McFarland 2
Edgerton 1
Junior Bubba Blair scored the go-ahead goal in the McFarland 2-1 victory over Edgerton on Thursday, Sept. 16.
In the first half, Blair scored on an assist from Victor McCullough in the 36th minute. Edgerton tied the game in the second half with a goal from Andrew Gonzalez, assisted by Westly Hankes in the 54th minute. McFarland quickly took back the lead in the 56th minute after Blair, again, found the back of the net.