Letter to the editor: McFarland Village Board race

It is my privilege to support Edward Wreh for McFarland Village Trustee. Ed literally brings a world of experience to the village of McFarland; he grew up in Liberia until the age of eight, when he moved to the Southern United States. He moved to the Midwest for College, earning his Bachelor’s and Masters degrees from St Cloud State and Fayetteville State University, respectively, and has served our country proudly in the United States Army. It is all of these life experiences that makes him an excellent candidate for Village Trustee.
Ed has lived in the village of McFarland for the past three years and has an intense desire to be a servant leader to our community. He realizes that we each have our own beliefs and values and leads with respect to all; this is just one of the reasons he was appointed by the Village Board to complete a vacant term in April of 2021. In addition, I have had the privilege of serving on the Village Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee with Ed and admire his strong belief in communication and honest dialogue to truly hear the people of McFarland; he strives to give all members of our community a voice in what their needs are and how we can work together to meet them for all.
I have grown up in McFarland, teach in our schools, and raise my own child here. Our village is on the cusp of growth both physically and emotionally. We have embraced the tough conversations around making our village more inclusive and diverse while holding onto the community atmosphere we hold so dear. I strongly believe that Ed Wreh is the person we need to continue to help lead this growth and make the Village of McFarland one that embraces our past and celebrates our future.
Please join me in voting for Ed Wreh for Village Trustee on April 5th!