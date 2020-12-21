The first few moments of Katelynn Gunderson’s Dec. 17 match in the Wisconsin Regional Training Center (RTC) Underground 2 meet were a little rough. But she came back with 15 unanswered points in the 131-pound bout and defeated Mateah Roehl in a 15-4 technical fall.
A freshman at North Central College in Naperville, Ill. Roehl got off to a fast start and earned four points on two early takedowns. Yet, Gunderson, a junior at Lakeland College in Plymouth and a former McFarland High School athlete, recovered and scored 11 points before the end of the first period. She added four points in the second period, including two on a leg lace, to bring the match to an end.
“I was down in the first minute, but remember reminding myself ‘I didn’t come here to lose,’” Gunderson said. “Fifteen points unanswered is something that I am very proud of.”
She said the experience of wrestling at the RTC event was incredible.
“For the past couple of weeks, I have been training with past coaches, friends and teammates to prepare myself for the match,” Gunderson said. “Everyone was supportive for me doing this match-up. I was ecstatic to get back on the mat. With this season having no promises of what might happen because of COVID, I knew it was my one promised match. I couldn’t resist the opportunity.”
According to its Website, the RTC is a USA wrestling sanctioned training center where high school, college and post-collegiate wrestlers who meet established criteria can all train together on a consistent basis to reach their potential of being state, national and world champions.
Gunderson wrestled four years on the Monona Grove/McFarland co-op. She was recruited in 2018 by NCAA Division III Lakeland College, the first college in Wisconsin to offer women’s wrestling. Since then, four Wisconsin colleges have added women’s wrestling programs.
Gunderson sat out her freshman year at Lakeland recovering from a knee injury.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) has announced girls’ wrestling will have its own state tournament and champions starting in 2022.
Gunderson is the older sister of Zach, who is now a senior at McFarland. He qualified for the state tournament earlier this year at 152-pounds. Zach Gunderson was 40-9 in 2019-20 and has better than 100 career victories.
