The McFarland Spartans had plenty to celebrate in a 5-0 regional win over Stoughton on Thursday, including a trip to sectionals.
"It feels good,” McFarland coach Brett Ogorzalek said after the victory. “I mean, Stoughton was a good team this year, and they play in a tough Badger Conference, so we knew that they’d be a solid opponent for us tonight. I was really proud of the way our guys came out strong early, we were able to come strong and fast and put a couple of goals away early to not only set the tone, but to force them to try and gamble and maybe take some chances.”
The Spartans started early with a goal from junior forward Zach Nichols in the second minute, assisted by sophomore midfielder Bubba Blair. Blair then found sophomore forward Mason Brown, who scored in the 11th minute to give McFarland a 2-0 lead. Brown found the back of the net again in the 20th minute after Nichols found him on the assist.
Senior midfielder Jake Sampson took advantage of a collapsing Stoughton defense in the 26th minute to find fellow senior midfielder Ben Hoang open on the wing, who knocked another goal in. Sampson then found Blair open on a run in the 39th minute for the fifth goal of the night.
In the second half, coach Ogorzalek a number of different substitutions to keep the Spartans fresh. Senior goalkeeper Jacob Brendenmuehl helped preserve the shutout with a couple of nice saves after taking over for junior Matt Schutt. Allowing the Spartans to stay fresh is how coach Ogorzalek plans to manage a possible doubleheader on Saturday.
“It's going to be tough. In high school soccer, we normally don’t play two games in one day that often, and if we are able to get through Evansville in that first game, then it’s going to be tough. So we’ll definitely be thinking about a lot of different contributions from a lot of different players because we’re going to need to,” Ogorzalek said.
Fatigue can make things tough for any soccer team.
“When your legs start to get tired, not only are you a little slower and you have trouble from getting from A to B, but your touches and accuracy of your passes start to go and that’s another thing we can’t afford to sacrifice,” Ogorzalek said.
Brendenmuehl finished the game with three saves for the Spartans in the second half. Schutt did not face a single shot during his half of action.
