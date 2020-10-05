“I love it. Just love it,” said an upbeat Ryan Rothwell as he stood on the McFarland High School football field, anticipating the arrival of 30 student athletes to participate in one of their three-day-a-week workouts.
Not everyone would be so cheerful since it’s 6:30 a.m., a half hour before sunrise. The early October temperatures are hovering around a bone-chilling 35 degrees.
Yet, it’s almost become second nature for these devoted youngsters who haven’t been able to play competitive sports for six months since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The outdoor workouts began in early September when Rothwell and Doug Peterson, the strength and conditioning coaches, and athletic director Paul Ackley brainstormed on how to get the athletes up to date on their workout routines since the virus forced the school to close.
According to Dane County guidelines, only 10 students at a time were allowed in the school’s weight room. That wasn’t suitable for McFarland athletes who wanted to stay devoted to exercise and weight training.
“We were asking why can’t we do this outdoors where it’s a lot safer and we can involve more kids,” Peterson said. “It’s a brand new field. It’s a lot of space. With the yard lines, two of them are six feet apart.”
Developing a plan
The early morning workouts began after Peterson, Rothwell and Ackley came up with specialized routines for the participants. Barbells, dumbbells and resistance bands are strewn throughout one quadrant of the field. Two other groups work on their balance and agility, and running skills for track and field or cross-country.
Each group enters and exits the football field through the same gate every day and stays within their partitioned area. That way, it’s easier to make decisions on quarantining students if anyone should be infected with COVID-19.
All participants wear masks and follow distancing guidelines as they execute their different maneuvers to the sounds of upbeat music turned up at a reasonable level so the neighboring community is not disturbed.
Workouts last about an hour, after which, the equipment is thoroughly washed down with disinfectant.
For some of the students like sophomore football and baseball player Cooper Kennedy, it took a while to get used to waking up so early.
“I’d wake up, close my eyes for a moment, open them and realize it’s 6:10 and I’m like ‘Oh, shoot. I have to go.’” he said.
Yet, Kennedy is thankful for the opportunity, since McFarland and other Dane County schools have been shut down and classes are conducted virtually.
“Not a lot of schools have this going on, so for our faculty to be able to put this together so we can get faster and stronger and better ourselves in this kind of a wacky time, it’s really a blessing,” Kennedy said.
Junior Chloe Goects, who participates in volleyball, basketball, and track and field, is also happy to be able to continue her exercise routines and stay in shape.
“I appreciate we can do this, especially since we can still workout, and the school is willing to help us do that,” she said. “I think it’s very beneficial and will help us get stronger during our off-seasons.”
For others like sophomore basketball player Adrienne Kirch, it’s great to get outside and be around friends instead of staring at a computer screen during her class sessions.
“I know I probably won’t have a season here, so it’s fun to get the opportunity to see the people I would have played with,” she said.
Senior football player and wrestler Zach Gunderson has been attending the outdoor workouts for about a month. He said it is far different than being inside the weight room.
“This is more realistic training because we are using our own body and learning how to move with it,” he said. “We are adding some weights that are not super heavy, but will help us get more explosive, faster and stronger the more we work.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.