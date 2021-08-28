Thoughts on the start of the school year

I hate to have to bring this up, but summer is now almost unofficially over. I know for some this might be the cause for some momentary sadness, but I think it is also a time filled with joy and expectation. On Monday, August 23, we will begin the new school year with the return of all of our staff. I sent out my Back-to-School Letter at the beginning of last week, to give everyone the reminder that we would be meeting for our opening ceremonies at 8:00 a.m. in the McFarland Performing Arts Center.
At the start of the session, Craig Howery, our School Board President, will give his welcome back address to all of our staff. Once he is finished it will be my turn to greet all of the staff. I must admit that I still get nervous doing this, even after twenty-six years, but I also have a tremendous sense of excitement. I tell people my internal feelings are like when I used to get ready for a race, my stomach would turn in knots up until the gun went off and then once the race was started all my butterflies went away. When I speak in public, it is much the same, I get all sorts of butterflies until I start to speak and then they go away.
Though, I do not want to give away my entire speech, I do want you to know two important points that I will bring up because they are so important and they bear repeating numerous times. First, is that we are back to school as a TEAM. Each of our jobs are important for the mission of the school to be accomplished – my role as superintendent is not any more important than anyone else’s role in the District – it is just a different role. If everyone does their role to the best of their ability – then the District will move forward and accomplish great things for our students and community. If not, then our progress will be limited.
Second, I feel so bad when someone makes the statement, “I’m just a (bus driver, secretary, custodian, food service personnel, educational assistant, coach/advisor, teacher, principal, superintendent or board member).” As I mentioned above, all of our roles are important and necessary for the School District of McFarland to move forward. I will remind the bus drivers that they are the very first and last people that many of our children will see each day. If they greet the child with a smile and friendly good morning, this simple action can brighten the start of their day. If when the students are getting off the bus they wish them a good night, it might take the edge off of any negative thing that might have happened during the day. During the middle of the day as our students eat lunch, our food service personnel create a nutritious meal for our students to give them the energy they need for their afternoon studies and activities. If they serve the meal with a smile, it makes the meal that much more tasty and meaningful. As a student, I remember the cooks talking with us as we went through the line and I knew they took a personal interest in each of us because they knew which students needed just that little bit extra to get them through the day and they made sure each student got what they needed. The custodians always seemed to be around to help us when our lockers wouldn’t work or we accidently spilled something and they always seemed to be interested in how we were doing both in school and in our co-curricular activities. Teachers were not only our instructors, but they also served as our mentors. I think many of us went into education because of the impact a teacher had on our lives. I remember one of my seventh grade teachers Mr. Anderson (no relation) who felt that I should pursue a career in oceanography because he felt that this is where some of our great future needs would be addressed. I never went into the field, but I never forgot the interest that he played in my life. During my opening address, I am sure that I will keep going with my examples, but I hope you get my main point – WE ARE ALL IMPORTANT. We also need to show by our words and actions that we care for each and every one of the children that pass through our doors – they need us and we need them.
I know that I owe my success to the people who have worked with me throughout my life. As I tell my wife, my greatest leadership trait is to surround myself with people who are smarter and more skilled than me. I remind her that this does not diminish my intelligence, skills or abilities; but rather it recognizes the tremendous importance that others have in our lives. In the time I have been in McFarland, I have had the opportunity to meet and work beside many wonderful people. The Board has been extremely supportive and the office staff and administrators have shown me that they are truly top-notch individuals who love what they do and want to make this upcoming year as successful as possible.
At the end of our opening ceremonies, we will send the staff out for some breakfast snacks as they each head back to their buildings for a range of activities. These days just before the students arrive are full of meetings, collaborative sessions with colleagues and getting the rooms ready for September 1 – our first day with the students. Summer might be coming to an end, but the start of a wonderful and exciting school year is just beginning!!