The popular Food Cart Frenzy sponsored by the McFarland Lions and Lioness Clubs is back ... with a few changes. It will be at a different place and in a different form that in past years, the result of new guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The two clubs are looking forward to once again hosting the event. To comply with directives, the food cart night will be held as a dine in/take out only event at the Curling Club parking lot. The first one will be July 1, followed by others on July 15, Aug. 5, Aug. 19 and Sept. 16.
There will be people directing cars where to park. Once parked, customers will be able to get in line, obeying the social distancing guidelines. The number of people in line at any time will be limited so customers may have to wait in their cars for a few minutes. Once they order and pay, they can either wait for their order or go back to their car. If they opt to wait in their car, their order will be delivered to them when it’s ready.
Customers should wear masks at their discretion.
