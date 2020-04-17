To the editor,
McFarland again demonstrated its commitment to democracy and good citizenship during the April 7 election – and we should all be proud.
Despite the threat of a deadly virus and a cynical decision to hold an election while the rest of the state is in lockdown, 3,506 McFarland voters still exercised their right to vote. I’m proud to live in a community of people who take their civic responsibility that seriously.
But we should be even prouder of the village staff and village volunteers who made this election happen.
Despite risks to their own health, these dedicated folks spent countless hours – 12 straight hours on election day alone – answering phones, processing 2,952 absentee ballots (compared to about 300 in the last presidential election) and staffed the front lines all day to make sure the nearly 500 people who showed up to in person could exercise their civic rights.
We can all vent about those rights. But democracy doesn’t work without these dedicated professionals and volunteers – who we tend to take for granted.
Not this year. It is transparently obvious that this year we owe these people our most profound gratitude. I wish I could name them all: Village Clerk Cassandra Suettinger and Deputy Clerk Tanya O’Malley and their staff ran a well-organized process. Our library staff was furloughed, but volunteered anyway – along with our election inspectors Robert Boyd, Trevor Ring, Julie Wilcke, Courtney Wyatt and Denise. Even two National Guard members volunteered. That’s a testimony to civic pride and to the village leadership under Administrator Matt Schuenke and the current village board members who have worked so hard to make McFarland successful.
This month, I’ll be one of the three new trustees on that village board along with former board member Carolyn Clow and newcomer Justin Rupert. The next two years are going to be challenging indeed for us all – and we’ll need to be patient and understanding as we work together through unique time in history.
But if this election is any indication, we’re off to a great start. Our voters and volunteers showed their commitment to this village, which means we can have respectful discussions and disagreements without losing sight of our personal and community values. The dedication and professionalism of our village staff showed we also have the type of folks we need to get the job done.
Thank you all.
Michael Flaherty
McFarland
