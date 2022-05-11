 Skip to main content
MCFARLAND

McFarland Police make weekend OWI arrests

Over the past weekend, McFarland officers made multiple arrests for OWI offenses. Below is a brief description of the incidents.

4/29/22 11:32 p.m. – McFarland officers arrested 35-year-old Melissa Torres of McFarland for 1st offense operating while intoxicated and 1st offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration. Torres was also cited for operating with a suspended drivers license. This is the 3rd time that Torres has been arrested for 1st offense OWI, as her other two OWI cases have not yet been adjudicated by the court system.

5/1/22 1:33 a.m. – McFarland officers arrested 29-year-old Dominique Coleman of Madison for 4th offense operating while intoxicated with a passenger under 16 in the vehicle. During this incident Coleman had 3 children in the vehicle with her, with the youngest child being 3 months old. Additional charges of operating with a revoked drivers license and misdemeanor fleeing of an officer will be referred to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office for review.

5/1/22 2:37 a.m. – McFarland officers arrested 37-year-old Stewart Wilson of McFarland for 1st offense operating while intoxicated.

5/1/22 6:51 a.m. – McFarland officers arrested 28-year-old Ebrahim Amara of Madison for 3rd offense operating while intoxicated. Additional charges of obstructing an officer, operating after revocation, and failing to install an ignition interlock device will be referred to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office for review.

