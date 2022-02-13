It is my privilege to support Meghan Fessler for McFarland School Board. Meghan has been very involved in the McFarland Community and will be an excellent choice for our schools. As a member of the Village Board Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, I know how important these issues are to our community. As a teacher, I also see the commitment our district has made to diversity and inclusion. Meghan is a member of the McFarland Equity Project and has continued to work hard to bring these issues to the forefront in what we do as a community. She will bring this strong advocacy work to our schools and be able to support our district in pursuing this as part of our strategic planning process.
In addition to her equity work, Meghan has worked as a CPA for many years and has more than fifteen years of experience managing financial policies for both non-profit and educational groups. This experience will be quite valuable as our district continues to face financial challenges in offering all the wonderful programs and supports that we find important in our schools.
I have had the privilege of personally working with Meghan on the Dan Chin Foundation Board of Directors and I know first-hand how much time and efforts she volunteers to support our community. Meghan not only believes in empathy and integrity, but she also demonstrates it in everything she does. She will serve our district well with these skills and will work to ensure that every student has a chance for an equitable, supportive educational environment.
The past few years have been difficult for everyone; financially, emotionally and in so many other ways; our school district is no different. As we move forward, we will need to work together to continue to support the mental health of our students and staff and continue to make McFarland Schools a beacon of kindness, integrity and empathy. I strongly believe Meghan Fessler is who we need to help lead this work and make our schools a place where everyone feels valued, safe and able to thrive.
Please join me in voting for Meghan Fessler on April 5th!